William Trolenberg: Dentist Shot Dead Near His Office

William Trolenberg, a 65-year-old Newport News dentist, was found shot in a parking lot nearby his practice on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Trolenberg was shot outside Deer Park Dental, located at 11318 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, Virginia. He was a well-liked Doctor of Dental Surgery at the office since 2001.

“Dr. Trolenberg took care of my family of 7 for over 15 years,” Robin Walters Friend wrote on Facebook. “He was wonderful always and this is truly devastating news! prayers to family and staff!”

“Dr. Trollenberg was a wonderful dentist,” Pamela Earnest wrote on Facebook. “He will be missed dearly. My sympathy to his family and dental staff.”

Dr. Trolenberg Was Shot In a Parking Lot Near His Practice

This incident is now a homicide: The victim from today’s shooting at Huber Road/Jefferson Avenue has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old William Trolenberg of Hampton. The investigation into this homicide remains ongoing. — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) June 20, 2019

According to an update on the department Facebook page, Newport News Communications received a call of a shooting at Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue on June 19, 2019, at 5:15 p.m.

The post states that upon arrival, officers located a 65-year-old man, later identified as William Trolenberg, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound near a vehicle in the parking lot.

Trolenberg was then transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Dr. Trolenberg Was a Beloved Member of the Community

This afternoon we held a prayer circle and community walk at Deer Park Dental following yesterday’s homicide. Thank you to everyone who joined us as we passed out flyers and spoke to citizens. It’s amazing to see our community come together. #nnpd @PriceForDel95 @NNMayorPriceDDS pic.twitter.com/apie425I5H — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) June 20, 2019

On Thursday, June 20, members of the community gathered for a prayer circle and community walk at Deer Park Dental. In the crowd was Newport News Mayor McKinley Price, who said he was there to show support and promise they will do everything to apprehend the person who is responsible.

Many of Dr. Trolenberg’s patients and other members of the community have expressed condolences and sadness on social media.

“Devastated doesn’t begin to describe my feelings about the events of yesterday,” Lori Unangst wrote on Facebook. “Dr. Trolenberg has been my dentist since 2001 and was always there when I needed him. His loss will be felt for many years to come. God bless Dr. T, his family, and his staff. God speed, Dr. Trolenberg.”

“He has been our family dentist for 15 yrs,” Janelle Randall wrote on Facebook. “He was so gentle, loving and kind to us all. Bless his staff, daughter, and family. God, please strike this man down so he can get caught.”

“We were so sad to hear this devastating news,” Terry Crockett wrote on Facebook. “Dr. Trolenberg was such a kind and caring person. He was also the best dentist. He will be missed.”

Newport News Mayor @NNMayorPriceDDS announced moments ago that the Peninsula Dental Society would like to offer coverage for Trolenberg’s patients. #13NewsNow — Niko Clemmons 13News Now (@13nikoclemmons) June 20, 2019

According to reporter Niko Clemmons, Mayor Price, who earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Howard University, announced that the Peninsula Dental Society would like to offer coverage for Dr. Trolenberg’s patients.

The Newport News Police Department is Working to Identify the Person of Interest

According to the department Facebook page, the description of the possible suspect is a male with dark hair, wearing a black shirt and tan pants. It was also reported that he had mud on his pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call Detective Comer with the Newport News Police Department at 757-570-9092, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.