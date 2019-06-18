Woodbury Fire on Superstition Mountains: Map, Evacuation Updates & Photos for June 18

The Woodbury Fire on the Superstition Mountains in Arizona is still growing. As of June 18, the fire is now more than 40,000 acres in size, which means it has grown more than 30,000 acres in just about five days. At this time there are no evacuations, but this could change at any time, so stay tuned to local media for the latest reports and see our list at the end of this story of local social media sites providing updates. Here is what we know so far about the Woodbury Fire as of June 18, 2019.

The Woodbury fire is in the Superstition Mountains northwest of Superior, Arizona. It was only 150 acres on June 8, and then grew to 5,000 on June 11. On June 13 it was more than 10,000 acres, before growing to 25,000 acres on June 15 thanks to an unexpected dryline. Now, as of June 18, the fire is 40,557 acres and 6 percent contained. This is the first time that fire crews have gained some containment on the Woodbury Fire, but the danger is far from over and there is a long way to go still.

The following embedded map of the fire is provided by MappingSupport.com and Joseph Elfelt.

The fire is five miles northwest of Superior, Arizona. It is human-caused, but more details about what started the fire are still being investigated.

The communities of Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Superior, JF Ranch, Reavis Ranch, Roosevelt, and Apache Junction areas are near the fire, but so far no evacuations have been issued for any nearby communities.

On June 18, Inciweb noted that the fire was progressing toward Reavis Ranch and was about 10 miles from the Roosevelt area. However, they emphasized: “No evacuations have been ordered for this fire. If future evacuations are determined to be needed in the Roosevelt Lake area, the Gila County Sheriff’s office will issue such an order and make notifications. None are imminent presently… No immediate threat exists for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Queen Valley or other southern communities.”

Here are the current closures for the fire: “State Highway 88 is closed from Needle Vista east to the junction of State Highway 88 and State Highway 188. This includes Tortilla Flat, Canyon Lake, Apache Lake, and campsites along Apache Lake.” In other words, all roads and trails within the area of the Woodbury Fire are closed to help with emergency operations:

Here’s a look at a fire progression map for June 18.

Smoke will be observable today and tonight from the fire. Inciweb wrote on June 18: “Residents along State Highway 188 will observe substantial smoke today when fire activity increases in the afternoon.”

The following is an operation briefing released on June 18.

The fire is 12 miles east of the Phoenix suburbs.

Here are some photos of the fire.

The #WoodburyFire is burning in the Superstition Mountains northwest of Superior. Smoke from the fire could be seen from East Mesa this evening. I’m so sad 😫 (taken from the patio) pic.twitter.com/JYRO6i8Uro — kelli_Marie 〽️ (@kelli_marie78) June 9, 2019

A shot of the #WoodburyFire today from US 60 and Pinto Valley Mine Road, southwest of Miami.

Photo credit @tahitisomeday pic.twitter.com/SJQ3y04qgI — Mesa News Today (@MesaNewsToday) June 18, 2019

#GOES16 #GOESEast Arizona #WoodburyFire smoke plume this afternoon, always beginning around the same time each day. Crop from CONUS GOES-16 GRB received in Quebec, Canada. pic.twitter.com/ZeqQGOwd43 — Luc Fontaine (@coyotefxl) June 18, 2019

Smoke from the #WoodburyFire visible from Hwy 60 several miles below Superior this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ICHPPZLAnE — Lika (@808lika) June 18, 2019

Another community meeting is tonight. This is for Gold Canyon at 6 p.m. at United Methodist Church.

REMINDER: Community meeting tonight for #WoodburyFire. ASL interpreter/CART captioner provided. The meeting will be live streamed on the Tonto National Forest Facebook page. Follow this link for live captioning of the event: https://t.co/AmrfmUSOr2 pic.twitter.com/AW2rmooNl9 — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) June 18, 2019

For updates: Follow Tonto Forest on Twitter, the U.S. Forest Service for Tonto National Forest on Facebook, and the fire’s Inciweb page for the latest updates about the fire.