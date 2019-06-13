Woodbury Fire on Superstition Mountains: Map, Evacuation Updates & Photos

A large fire is growing on the Superstition Mountains in Arizona. The Woodbury fire is now more than 10,000 acres in size. The exact cause is being investigated, but it’s believed to be caused by human activity. At this time there are no evacuations, but this could change at any time, so stay tuned to local media for the latest reports and see our list at the end of this story of local social media sites providing updates. Here is what we know so far about the Woodbury Fire as of June 13.

The Woodbury fire is in the Superstition Mountains northwest of Superior, Arizona. It was 150 acres as of the evening of June 8 and was 5,000 acres as of June 11. It’s now 10,090 acres as of June 13 at 12:26 p.m., so the fire is still growing. It is 0 percent contained. The fire started on Sunday five miles northwest of Tonto National Forest in Superior, AZ Central reported.

The communities of Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Superior, JF Ranch, and Apache Junction are near the fire and fire crews are assigned to build lines and barriers to protect them. So far no evacuations have been issued for these communities. The firefighters are trying to box in the fire and push it north away from the communities, AZ Central reported. Winds are pushing north, which will help, but communities will be affected by smoke from the fire.

feeling so sad; I can see this fire from my house. Prayers to all the first responders who have been out in this 110° weather trying to gain control of this disaster 🙏 #WoodburyFire #SuperstitionMountains pic.twitter.com/7K6v4oUyXe — Samantha James (@SamanthaXJames_) June 13, 2019

Here are the two latest maps for the fire. Both are provided by Inciweb. The first is from June 11 and the second is a transportation map from June 13.

Inciweb noted on June 13 that strong winds are anticipated for today and hot temperatures that might lead to more fire growth. “Smoke columns will be seen, especially in the afternoon. The fire is about 11 miles northeast of Gold Canyon. 450 fire personnel are now on scene along with engines, increased air support, supplies, and heavy equipment. The goal is to box-in the fire, pushing it north away from communities.”

Thursday 6/13 #WoodburyFire 10,090 acres per 10:05pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Map has lots of GIS layers you can turn on/off/restack. Need help using the map? Click "Map tips" upper left corner.

Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/KmvydqcDON#AZfire pic.twitter.com/ZlkBOivTxw — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) June 13, 2019

Circumstances can change quickly. Here are some local sources that will be providing updates about the fire.

Here are some more photos and videos of the fire.

#WoodburyFire burning in the Superstitions Wilderness as seen from Saguaro Lake @TontoForest pic.twitter.com/CZHpEwnW08 — Haley Kristine (@haleywoood) June 13, 2019

Take a look at the #WoodburyFire, which has grown to 10,000+ acres. Crews say they’re more than doubled their manpower today in hopes to fight this fire, which is still 0% contained. Full story on @FOX10Phoenix at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/MP9171Viuq — Jennifer Auh (@JennAuhFOX10) June 13, 2019

Ongoing wildfires in Arizona! June 11, 2019, Flareup​ was bad and fast (time lapse)

Permission By: Stefanie Peymann@WeatherBug – Download the weather app for alerts and more! #WoodburyFire #TontoNF #AZFire pic.twitter.com/0Hy18DMqkC — Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) June 13, 2019

Absolutely insane seeing #Arizona’s #WoodburyFire from above this morning. Thinking of all affected… pic.twitter.com/UrY6rwUmMl — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) June 13, 2019

Follow Tonto Forest on Twitter, the U.S. Forest Service for Tonto National Forest on Facebook, and the fire’s Inciweb page for the latest updates about the fire.