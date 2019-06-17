Yaqun Lu: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yaqun Lu is a 41 year old Chinese citizen who was arrested in Florida after she allegedly stomped all over a sea turtle’s nest full of eggs. Witnesses and police officers said they saw Lu in Miami Beach on Saturday, June 15 “jabbing at the sea turtle nest” with a wooden stick and “stomping all over the nest with her bare feet,” according to KTLA.

None of the sea turtle eggs were damaged, according to Miami Beach police.

1. She Gave Police an Address in Hudsonville, Michigan

The nest was surrounded by yellow police tape and had warnings on it telling the public that the area was protected. Sea turtles are protected by federal law. Under Florida law, it is illegal to harm either sea turtles or their young.

2. Sea Turtles Are Protected Under Both Federal Law & Florida State Law

Three different species of sea turtles make their nests in Miami Beach. The Loggerhead, the Green, and the Leatherback all use Miami Beach as a nesting habitat between April and November. Both the turtles and their young are protected under both US and federal law. The 1973 US Endangered Species Act protects sea turtles, and Florida law also makes it illegal to touch the sea turtles or their eggs. It’s also illegal to do harm to either sea turtles or their eggs.

The World Wildlife Fund says that nearly all species of sea turtle are classified as endangered. The WWF warns that because of human activities, sea turtles are at risk of extinction. They suffer from poaching and are also slaughtered for their eggs, meat, skin and shells. Human activities have also devastated sea turtle habitats. The WWF warns that climate change also has had a devastating impact on turtle nesting sites. That’s because climate change alters sand temperatures, which, the WwF says, then affects the gender of hatchlings.

3. Yaqun Lu Is Facing a Felony Charge for Disturbing a Sea Turtle Nest

4. Lu Is Being Held on a $5,000 Bond

5. Sea Turtles Make Their Nests on Miami Beach Between April and Early November

These native sea turtles nest on beaches starting in April through early November. Three species of protected sea turtles make their nests on the City of Miami Beach: the Loggerhead, Green, and Leatherback. Nesting season begins in April and lasts through early November. Sea turtles lay around 100 eggs in a nest and lay between 3 and 7 nests during the summer nesting season. It is illegal to disturb the nests or to dig into them. It’s also illegal to disturb a nesting female turtle or to take flash photographs of nesting.

Experts say that bright lights in a nesting habitat can endanger sea turtles, since hatchlings are instinctively attracted to bright lights. The city recommends that artificial light should be minimized, as far as possible, on the beach during nesting season. Installation of oceanfront exterior lighting that is disruptive to sea turtles is also prohibited by Florida state law.