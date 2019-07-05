5 Dead in St. Louis County Home

Five people have been found dead in a home on Chambers Road in St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department has launched a homicide investigation in relation to the deaths.

KSDK’s Jacob Long was the first to report on the afternoon of July 6 that “at least five people” were found dead in the 1900 block of Chambers Road in north St. Louis.

We are investigating a numerous suspicious death scene in the 1900blk of Chambers. Chambers is closed between Winkler and Green Valley. We will give more details when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/CRluhaDST0 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 6, 2019

In their report on the deaths, KMOV referred to the deaths as being “suspicious.” The station also reported that St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell was on the scene.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a crying woman was at the scene when police arrived. That woman told officers that her fiance was one of those killed. The newspaper reports that investigators believe that the killings began as a fight among the victims. The Post-Dispatch also reports that the building had been partially boarded up.

