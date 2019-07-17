Alex Bonilla: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Florida man Alex Bonilla is in custody for allegedly breaking into the home of his wife’s lover, tying the man up and then cutting off his penis.

Bonilla, 49, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after they received a call for armed burglary, according to a statement released by the office.

The incident took place at around 11:00am on Sunday. Bonilla fled the scene of the crime but was tracked down shortly after. He was arrested at around 3:00pm that afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bonilla Held the Victim at Gunpoint so He Could Tie Him up

The victim, who is not named, was Bonilla’s neighbor. He told police that Bonilla came over to his house, broke in and proceeded to hold him at gunpoint.

“It was determined that the suspect had broken into the residence and the victim had been held at gunpoint, tied up, taken to a different room and mutilated by the intruder. The suspect was identified by witnesses onscene as Alex Bonilla, a 49 year old,” the police report said.

The incident took place in a mobile home in Gilchrist County, Florida, according to WFTS. Gilchrist County just outside Gainesville, Florida.

2. Bonilla Fled the Scene with the Victim’s Severed Penis

After Bonilla held his neighbor at gunpoint and tied him up, he proceeded to cut the victim’s penis off.

According to WCJB, Bonilla cut the man’s penis off with a pair of scissors and then fled the scene back to his house, across the street with the penis in his possession.

Gilchrist County Sheriffs then surrounded Bonilla’s home while other officials transported the victim to the hospital.

3. The Victim’s Children Were in the House When Bonilla Broke in

When Bonilla broke into his neighbor’s house, the victim’s two children were also there, per WCJB.

Bonilla forced the victim into his bedroom where he threatened to kill him. He started tying his neighbor up and then threatened to murder him if he resisted or caused a scene.

Bonilla proceeded to cut the man’s penis off. Although the statement from the Gilchrist Sheriff’s Office says the motive is unclear, WFTS reported that Bonilla knew the victim was sleeping with his wife back in May.

4. Bonilla Has Been Charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Cruelty to a Child & Aggravated Assault

According to WCJB, Bonilla was charged with a litany of crimes even though a county-wide investigation for more evidence fell flat.

Bonilla was charged with multiple felonies including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary, cruelty to a child and aggravated assault.

His bond was set by Judge Sheree H. Lancaster at $1.25 million per the statement made by police.

5. The Victim Remains in the Hospital as It Is Still Unknown What Happened to His Penis

The victim of Bonilla remains in the hospital after surviving the attack, but one mystery is still trying to be unearthed – the whereabouts of the man’s penis.

According to the statement released by the Gilchrist County Sherrif’s Office, Bonilla’s neighbor was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, but they did not release details surrounding the details of the victim’s severed penis.