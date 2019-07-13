Andre McDonald charged in murder of wife Andreen McDonald

Andre McDonald was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, businesswoman Andreen McDonald Saturday, after her remains were identified on a Texas ranch.

Andre McDonald, a 40-year-old Air Force Reserve officer, was arrested peaceably at his home in San Antonio, according to My San Antonio.

The remains of Andreen McDonald were found on a ranch on Specht Road east of Camp Bullis on the far North Side, the news outlet reported. She was reported missing March 1. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office used dental records to identify the skeletal remains.

McDonald had already been arrested once. He was accused of tampering with evidence March 2, the day after his wife was reported missing. He was released on $300,000 bail April 3 after his bail was reduced, the news outlet reported. In the new case brought against him Saturday, his bail is set at $2 million.