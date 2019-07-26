GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baltimore Teenagers Attack BPD Employee

A group of teenagers riding scooters attacked and stomped on the head of a 59-year-old civilian employee working with the Baltimore Police Department. You can watch the video later in this article, but be aware that it’s graphic and disturbing.

WJZ-TV obtained the video, as did WBAL. The suspects are being sought, and it’s hoped that the video’s publication can help lead to their apprehension.

The horrific video shows the group of teens circle the man. They surround and attack him as he repeatedly falls onto the street. There are three suspects involved in the disturbing incident, which occurred on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Here’s the video:

The Attack Comes as a Series of Brazen Crimes Rock Baltimore

NEW: another video appears to show three people fleeing the scene in the victim's car. #WBAL https://t.co/PeFH4TpVF7 pic.twitter.com/vuV6QollaX — Vanessa Herring (@VanessaWBAL) July 25, 2019

Commissioner Michael Harrison told CBS Baltimore he was shocked by the incident, which also resulted in the employee being robbed.

“That is extremely shocking and look at where it happened,” Harrison said to the television station. “And so it’s extremely shocking to the conscience, extremely worrisome and troublesome and disturbing and yes, we are deploying all of our resources in the most aggressive way — but not abusive — to be in as many places as we can to deter it.”

According to WBAL-TV, the victim was knocked unconscious in the attack. The videos came from surveillance cameras nearby. The attackers took the victim’s car, the television station reported.

“It’s really unfortunate. I take this walk every day, I’m a commuter, I take the train right here,” resident Keith Hibbs said to WBAL.

Mike Hellgren of WJZ also obtained video of another brazen crime nearby, writing on Twitter, “The carjacking of the family with child—on one of the city’s busiest streets—is similar to what was done with victim w/ dog in her car in Guilford. She was reunited with unharmed dog yesterday. It happened Tues.—same day a woman and her 5-wk-old were attacked in Fed Hill.”

The carjacking of the family with child—on one of the city’s busiest streets—is similar to what was done with victim w/ dog in her car in Guilford. She was reunited with unharmed dog yesterday. It happened Tues.—same day a woman and her 5-wk-old were attacked in Fed Hill. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vfQmQLzeW6 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 25, 2019

In addition, Daniel Murphy, a deputy police commissioner in Baltimore, was robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife. It’s not clear whether there is any linkage between the crimes, however.

“I can tell you that, if anything, the incident has redoubled his commitment to Baltimore and to BPD,” spokesman Matt Jablow said of Murphy to the Baltimore Sun. In the Murphy incident, according to the Sun, four men got out of a white SUV and approached Murphy and his wife, producing a gun and robbing them.