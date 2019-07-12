Tropical Storm Barry: NOAA Updates from the National Hurricane Center for July 12

The National Hurricane Center has released updates about Tropical Storm Barry on July 12, 2019. These updates include new watch and warning areas, along with predictions for the storm that is slowly moving toward Louisiana, threatening the potential of flooding and storm surges. You can read the full updates on the NOAA’s website here. Here’s a summary of the latest updates for the afternoon of July 12.

Tropical Storm Barry’s Location, Coordinates & Movement

As of 1 p.m. Central on July 12, Barry was located at 28.4 N 90.6 W, about 105 miles west-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to NOAA. It was about 100 miles south-southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana.

The storm is moving west-northwest or 290 degrees at 5 mph, which is a couple miles per hour faster than last night.

The National Hurricane Center noted the following at 1 p.m.: “Barry is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h). A motion toward the northwest is expected to begin later today, followed by a turn toward the north Saturday night. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will approach the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana through tonight and then make landfall over the central Louisiana coast on Saturday. After landfall, Barry is expected to move generally northward through the Mississippi Valley through Sunday.”

A few tornadoes may be possible this afternoon through Friday night in southeast Lousiana, far southern Mississippi, and the Alabama coast.

Tropical Storm Barry’s Wind Strength, Pressure, & Rainfall

The storm’s maximum sustained winds as of 1 p.m. are 65 mph, which is about 20 mph stronger than last night but still shy of hurricane force. The minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.32 inches) according to NOAA. Additional strengthening is possible.

Tropical storm winds extend 175 miles from the center.

Rainfall is expected to be 10 to 20 inches over the region of south-central and southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, NOAA noted. Some isolated areas could see as much as 25 inches. Other areas in the Lower Mississippi Valley might see 4 to 8 inches, with isolated areas up to 12 inches.

Current Watches & Warnings

According to the National Hurricane Center, the following warnings and watches are in effect as of 1 p.m. Central.

Hurricane Warning

Coast of Louisiana from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle

Hurricane Watch

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle

Intracoastal City to Cameron

Tropical Storm Warning

Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, including metropolitan New Orleans

The Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Cameron

Tropical Storm Watch

East of the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Storm Surge Warning

Intracoastal City to Biloxi

Lake Pontchartrain

Storm Surge Watch

Biloxi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Additional watches and warnings may be issued, so stay tuned to local news for updates in your region.

Additional Hurricane Discussions

The NOAA’s 1 p.m. updated included some additional details worth noting.

“While there is still a larger than normal spread between the UKMET on the left side and the HWRF on the right side, the track guidance has come into better agreement that Barry will turn northwestward later today or tonight, with this motion continuing until the center makes landfall along the Louisiana coast in 24-30 h. After landfall, the system should move northward through a break in the ridge of high pressure over the United States until the 72 h point, after which it should recurve northeastward into the westerlies. The new track forecast has only minor tweaks from the previous forecast, and it lies near the various consensus models.”

