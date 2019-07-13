Hurricane Barry Spaghetti Models: Path & Maps

Louisiana and portions of coastal Mississippi were bracing for the effects of Hurricane Barry. You can see the best sites to access the latest Hurricane Barry spaghetti models throughout this article.

Barry made landfall as a category 1 hurricane but was then downgraded to a tropical storm, according to CNN. The storm’s landfall was near Morgan City, CBS reported.

The National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. key messages advisory for July 13, 2019 said that “life-threatening storm surge inundation is ongoing along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana, portions of Lake Pontchartrain, and portions of coastal Mississippi where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, “Life-threatening, significant flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely later today and tonight as Barry moves inland, especially across portions of south-central and southeast Louisiana into Mississippi. The slow movement of Barry will result in a long duration heavy rainfall and flood threat from Sunday into next week, extending from the central Gulf Coast north across the Lower to Mid Mississippi Valley and portions of the Tennessee Valley.”

The center continued that “hurricane conditions are occurring within portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast. Tropical storm conditions will continue along much of the Louisiana coast and spread inland across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley where tropical storm warnings are in effect.”

Here are sites that have updated Barry spaghetti models:

Cyclocane

Tropical Storm #Barry is expected to strengthen to a hurricane before reaching the Louisiana coastline late this morning or early this afternoon. For more details, see https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/DN87zaZDVe — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 13, 2019

Cyclocane has a good page that contains constantly updated Hurricane Barry spaghetti models. You can access it here.

Hurricane Forecast Model Output Page

Hurricane Barry: Spaghetti model shows danger storm to directly hit New Orleans in hours… pic.twitter.com/AUwwyJblsh — News Breakouts (@NewsBreakouts) July 13, 2019

The Hurricane Forecast Model Output page from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has maps of hurricanes here. Here is a current spaghetti model for Hurricane Barry.

NOAA

#Barry made landfall as a hurricane early this afternoon near Intracoastal City, LA. Although the center is now over land, the rainfall threat is just beginning for many locations. Continue to follow updates at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb and https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/2IFyKGpHtb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 13, 2019

The National Hurricane Center provides various forecast maps for Hurricane Barry here. Information presented includes radar, wind speeds and arrival times, rainfall and flash flooding potential, and updated key messages.

South Florida Water Management District

Hurricane #Barry update: Life threatening, potentially significant flash flooding and river flooding increasingly likely later today and tonight as Barry moves inland, especially across south-central and southeast Louisiana into Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/QxKHaVBC12 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) July 13, 2019

The South Florida Water Management District publishes a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes, including Michael. You can access all of the page’s hurricane model plots here.

Mike’s Weather Page & Track the Tropics

Here are the latest Key Messages on Hurricane #Barry. Latest info is always available at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb. Local info can be found at https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/BYZ5duM819 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 13, 2019

Mike’s Weather page rounds up various spaghetti and other forecast models for Hurricane Barry. Track the Tropics is another page that rounds up different forecast models for Barry.