Hurricane Barry Spaghetti Models: Path & Maps

Louisiana and portions of coastal Mississippi were bracing for the effects of Hurricane Barry. You can see the best sites to access the latest Hurricane Barry spaghetti models throughout this article.
Barry made landfall as a category 1 hurricane but was then downgraded to a tropical storm, according to CNN. The storm’s landfall was near Morgan City, CBS reported.
The National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. key messages advisory for July 13, 2019 said that “life-threatening storm surge inundation is ongoing along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana, portions of Lake Pontchartrain, and portions of coastal Mississippi where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect.”
According to the National Hurricane Center, “Life-threatening, significant flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely later today and tonight as Barry moves inland, especially across portions of south-central and southeast Louisiana into Mississippi. The slow movement of Barry will result in a long duration heavy rainfall and flood threat from Sunday into next week, extending from the central Gulf Coast north across the Lower to Mid Mississippi Valley and portions of the Tennessee Valley.”
The center continued that “hurricane conditions are occurring within portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast. Tropical storm conditions will continue along much of the Louisiana coast and spread inland across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley where tropical storm warnings are in effect.”
Here are sites that have updated Barry spaghetti models:
Cyclocane
Cyclocane has a good page that contains constantly updated Hurricane Barry spaghetti models. You can access it here.
Hurricane Forecast Model Output Page
The Hurricane Forecast Model Output page from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has maps of hurricanes here. Here is a current spaghetti model for Hurricane Barry.
NOAA
The National Hurricane Center provides various forecast maps for Hurricane Barry here. Information presented includes radar, wind speeds and arrival times, rainfall and flash flooding potential, and updated key messages.
South Florida Water Management District
The South Florida Water Management District publishes a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes. You can access all of the page's hurricane model plots here.
Mike’s Weather Page & Track the Tropics
Mike’s Weather page rounds up various spaghetti and other forecast models for Hurricane Barry. Track the Tropics is another page that rounds up different forecast models for Barry.