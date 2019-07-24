WATCH: Girl Is Recovering After Bison Attack in Yellowstone Park (VIDEO)

A viral video of a young girl who was attacked and thrown into the air by a bison in Yellowstone National Park began circulating on Wednesday morning. Hailey Dayton, who was also visiting the national park at the time, caught the incident on camera. The girl, who is 9-years-old and a Florida native, is recovering from the scary charge.

The video, which has been played on a number of news outlets including WDIV and The Today Show, shows a bison charging at a group of people as they run away. The girl, whose name has not been disclosed, was unfortunately caught in the bison’s path and violently thrown several feet into the air before landing on the ground. Dayton identified the two people seen running as the child’s parents.

Though the brief encounter is scary to watch, park officials said in a statement that the girl was “assessed and treated by park emergency medical providers, and later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic,” which suggests she was not badly injured from the attack.

As the video spread online and through social media, viewers took to Twitter to comment on the incident. Derrell Burdette explained “Bison have poor eyesight. So when you get within 20-30 feet of them they see you CLOSE. This startles them as all of a sudden you are there and they attack. This is how they were killed off. The hunters stayed just out of their eye perception and slaughter them.” According to NBC News, park service cautions visitors to stay at least 25 feet away from the Yellowstone’s wild animals including bison, elk, deer, and moose. The statement said that people were only 5-10 feet from the bison when it charged.