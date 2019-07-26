Myles Garrett Wants to Play on Offense for Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett is a very talented man, with his forte being his ability to toss offensive lineman around and crush quarterbacks.

However, the Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl defensive end wants to try his hand at something new, which is horrifying for the rest of the NFL.

Garret voiced his desire to play on offense in a Browns goal line package on Twitter following training camp practice on Friday, wanting an opportunity to further show off his freakish athletic ability.

“Still waiting on my goal line package,” Garrett wrote. “I know y’all see the hands.”

The request was in response to a video where Garrett was playing catch with a fan in the stands. It would have been easy to mistake the defensive end for Odell Beckham Jr. as he snags the ball and turns up-field.

Still waiting on my goal line package… I know y’all see the hands 👀 https://t.co/9I69vGK4mR — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 26, 2019

Defensive Players Have Historically Been a Hit on Offense in the NFL

It wouldn’t be unprecedented for a defensive stud to get a few looks on offense.

J.J. Watt has scored three offensive touchdowns in his career, while veteran defensive tackle Dontari Poe found himself on the other side of the ball in some unique circumstances. Poe, a two-time Pro Bowler now with the Panthers, has rushed for a pair of scores and even threw a jump-pass TD.

However, the most notable examples in NFL history of a full-time defensive player having a role on offense are Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel and William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

From 2002-10, Vrabel had 10 receptions for 14 yards and 10 touchdowns. That’s quite the average the now Tennessee Titans head coach.

Perry, a defensive lineman by trade, was cemented into the lore of the league when he rushed for a short score during Super XX, looking like a runaway train. Perry’s Bears won convincingly, 46-10.

Defensive Player of the Year is the Goal for Myles Garrett

Garrett might have been joking about playing on offense, but he’s serious about his goals on the defensive side of the ball.

The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

Garrett expressed his desire to be one of the NFL’s best after the Browns first training camp practice when he was asked how he thinks the league will view him when he shows everything he’s capable of.

“As the best defensive player in the league – that is the goal. That is the only way to stamp your name in the history books,” Garrett said. “If you are the best defensive player, you have to win Defensive Player of the Year. That is always the goal. If I don’t win that, it is about being a team player and taking my team to the Super Bowl.”

While the Browns offense has seen the most attention this offseason with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., Garrett has said he doesn’t mind. He has confidence in his defense.