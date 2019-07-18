Bud Light: Free Beer to Any Alien That Escapes Area 51

If you’re an alien, and you make it out of Area 51 during the forthcoming “raid,” you get free beer. Bud Light, specifically.

On July 15, 2019, Bud Light initially wrote on Twitter: “We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid.”

However, the brand then had a change of heart. “Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out,” Bud Light wrote on Twitter. There’s no word on Bud Light’s definition of “alien,” of course. Whether aliens would prefer Bud Light anyway is an open question.

Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

Bud Light Is Promoting Special Edition Alien Beer

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

By July 17, Bud Light was announcing it was selling “Area 51 Special Edition. 👽”

The so-called “space edition” packaging reads: “Greetings Earthlings. This is the famous Area 51. We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing. Our cryogenic aging produces a light bodied space lager with a fresh taste, a crisp, clean finish, and a smooth drinkability. Take us to your leader…for drinks.”

The Area 51 raid was started by a Facebook event that has gone viral. The page reads, “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

There’s a website for the Area 51 raid too, which you can see here. The event is called, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” It’s planned for Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3 AM – 6 AM PDT,

The page says that 1.7 million people are going, and 1.2 million people are interested in going. Fox Business describes Area 51 as a “top-secret military base in the Nevada desert.” For years, rumors and conspiracy theories have flown that aliens landed on earth and were being kept at Area 51.

The U.S. Air Force has warned people not to show up for the raid. “[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. … The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets,” Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told The Washington Post.

You can see the best memes and reactions on the area 51 raid here. The event was created by three satirical meme accounts called Shitposting cause im in shambles, Smyleekyn, and The Hidden Sound. The event’s creator, Matty Roberts, has now outed himself. You can read more about Matty Roberts here.

Roberts insisted he never really meant for the raid to happen; rather, he’s said it was satirical in nature. “It’s entirely satirical,” he told NPR under a pseudonym, “and most people seem to understand that.” However, the raid has exploded on social media where it appears that some people are taking it seriously after all. According to NPR, people have been booking hotel rooms in the area for the date of the supposed raid.