Bulletproof Backpack Photo Goes Viral on Twitter

Bulletproof backpacks are under debate right now after a photo went viral on Twitter on July 29, 2019. An account called U.S. SPORTS.FAN. shared a photo of blue, pink, and black bulletproof backpacks from Guard Dog Security on shelves at a store.

The backpacks are being sold for $120, advertised by the slogan “protection is in session.” The photographer wrote on the image, “This shit just broke my heart.”

The post has garnered over 1,300 retweets, 2,900 likes, and almost 100 comments. Many people think bulletproof backpacks are a disgusting way to profit off of a problem that could be fixed in other ways. Others think the price is the most disgusting thing, some suggesting the backpacks should be free.

“Kudos to the inventor of the bulletproof backpack for coming up with yet another solution to school shootings that isn’t the one incredibly obvious solution that has been shown time and again to work,” Matt Blair wrote on Twitter.

Bulletproof Backpacks Are Being Sold at Several Retail Stores

CBS News reported that Guard Dog Security bulletproof backpacks are being sold at several OfficeMax and Office Depot stores in Spokane, Washington and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The outlet found that the backpacks are also available from the Office Depot and OfficeMax website.

According to its website, Guard Dog Security is based in Sanford, Florida. The brand says it is committed to providing personal self-defense, security and protection for everyday use with highly effective and affordable products.

“With an extensive line of self-defense and security items, Guard Dog Security strives to protect yourself and loved ones,” the brand says. “As the economy continues to struggle, violent crime is increasing and the need for personal protection is at all-time highs.”

On its product page, Guard Dog announced that a portion of bulletproof backpack sales will go to Make Our Schools Safe, national non-profit organization dedicated to protecting students and teachers at school.

Bulletproof Backpack Sales Are Increasing

WSMV Nashville asked parents on Twitter whether or not Tennessee schools should require students to carry bulletproof backpacks.

After the unforgettable shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day 2018, Guard Dog Security president Yasir Sheikh told HuffPost that people want their bags faster than they can provide them.

There has reportedly been a significant increase in sales of bulletproof backpacks, as much as 150 percent. Sheikh told CBS that he wants students to be prepared rather than afraid.

“We’re not saying, ‘Buy a backpack, it’ll solve everything,'” he told the outlet. “We’re saying this will put you in a better position in the case of a school shooting than someone who doesn’t have a bulletproof backpack.”

As the 2019-2020 school year looms, and after a recent mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, bulletproof backpacks are appearing more frequently in stores rather than solely online.

People Are Sharing Their Opinions on Twitter

“120$?????? My son getting clapped,” Sad Lee wrote on Twitter. His post has received over 23,000 retweets, more than 85,000 likes, and almost 500 comments.

“At this point it’s cheaper to send him to school strapped and let him fend for himself,” Antone Cruz commented.

ForeverThad said that he will definitely be buying bulletproof backpacks for his kids this school year. He added that during a shooting they could use it to protect vital organs.

Danica posted a “school supplies list” on Twitter. The list included “bullet proof backpack so ur kids don’t get shot going to school bc americans value their guns over the lives of their children lmaoooooo.”