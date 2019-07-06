California Earthquake Memes Hit Twitter [July 5]

The record for the largest earthquake to hit southern California in more than two decades only lasted a little more than 24 hours.

Ridgecrest, California and surrounding areas were hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake July 4, and they were hit again by an even more severe earthquake July 5. Some seismic measures recorded the earthquake at 6.9, while others reported it was 7.1. The area was also hit by a series of smaller aftershocks. The quakes could be felt as far away as Los Angeles and Ridgecrest.

After the series of earthquakes, one thing was clear on social media: Californians were tired of the quakes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Californians Are Getting Pummeled By Quakes And Reacting With Memes

The memes flooded social media nearly as soon as the earthquake hit at about 9 p.m. July 5. One person wrote on Twitter, “God after all of us rush on twitter to make a joke about the earthquake”

God after all of us rush on twitter to make a joke about the earthquake #EarthquakeLA pic.twitter.com/ueeQhLH9u7 — ashley (@ashdrowse) July 6, 2019

Another person shared a video of Will Smith reacting to an earthquake on Fresh Prince of Bel Air, hugging a teddy bear under a table.

No one: We in the east we won’t ever feel an earthquake here People in California : pic.twitter.com/0K2pZbMbmg — Charlie (@yankeecharliie) July 6, 2019

Another person shared a gif about mixed feelings when it comes to natural disasters.

When I'm laughing at the earthquake memes but see Hurricane Irma trending: pic.twitter.com/MBP6iUixhj — 🌴 Gio Ochoa 🌴 (@LeGioOchoa) July 6, 2019

Some memes reacted to the impact the earthquakes had on sports.

Meme Central wrote, “No One:

“Kawhi and Paul George to the Clippers EVEN after all these earthquakes: ”

No One: Kawhi and Paul George to the Clippers EVEN after all these earthquakes: pic.twitter.com/qNBEKH3gpO — Meme Central ➐ (@Thundergod13) July 6, 2019

Another person wrote, “The entire NBA media just felt two earthquakes in the span of four hours.”

The entire NBA media just felt two earthquakes in the span of four hours. — Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) July 6, 2019

Another person commented on the irony of the earthquake and its impact on the game.

“I’m not saying that this PG and Kawhi to the Clippers news caused that earthquake in LA, but I’m not NOT saying that either. Also, Jerry West has to be one of the best front office executives in NBA history in additon to being a legend on the court, salute that man.”

I'm not saying that this PG and Kawhi to the Clippers news caused that earthquake in LA, but I'm not NOT saying that either. Also, Jerry West has to be one of the best front office executives in NBA history in additon to being a legend on the court, salute that man. pic.twitter.com/OqAhXtZbQL — EA3 (@EAIII1031) July 6, 2019

Another person wrote, “How Clippers fans are going to sleep tonight after surviving an earthquake and learning they’ve signed both Kawhi and Paul George.”

How Clippers fans are going to sleep tonight after surviving an earthquake and learning they’ve signed both Kawhi and Paul George pic.twitter.com/iL9h8nXbt7 — AC (@AC__Lang) July 6, 2019

Another person shared a viral video of a reporter that circulated the Internet several years ago. She wrote, “Me: not being able to relate to all the locals complaining about the earthquakes bc I’m out of the state rn

Also me: 5 seconds after leaving California”

(This video contains profanity).