California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [July 27]

More fires are being reported in the California area today, July 27, and Cal Fire’s incident section online briefly went down. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires being reported on July 27, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order. Remember that when it comes to fires, details can change quickly, so also stay tuned to your local news sources if there is a fire in your region.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

There are three interactive maps to follow to get the best updates about California fires this summer. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap so it’s good to review all the maps for the latest information.

The first map is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Unfortunately, this map hasn’t been updated in awhile, which is unusual, so we’re no longer embedding the map in the story. You can view the map here.

The second good interactive map is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings on the Layers tab of Legend to only show Inciweb fires:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. Unfortunately, this map is currently not updated despite some fires being in the area. But it will likely be updated again later today.

Each of these maps often contains details the others are missing, so you’ll need to view all three for a full update on the fires. However, brand new fires may not be listed on any of the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

This weekend it’s especially important to be careful with anyone that could cause a fire. An excessive heat watch is in effect for much of California through Sunday.

A good reminder to stay prepared visit @CAL_FIRE for important information. CAL FIRE along with our Local and Federal partners are seeing an increase in initial attack fires across the state. Remember it is not if, Its when you will impacted by a large scale emergency. https://t.co/UmAcBa1Re2 — Mike Mohler (@Mohler9284) July 27, 2019

Next are more specific details on the fires for July 27, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on July 27, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Bowler Fire

This fire was first spotted on July 24. As of July 25 (the latest update from Inciweb), the fire was 35 acres in size, located north of Bowler campground off Beasore Road, west of Jackass Creek. The fire was caused by lightning.

Center Fire

Firefighters are responding to a house and brush fire at Center Avenue and Kester Court in San Martin, officials say. https://t.co/2NTLfOEjuO pic.twitter.com/4QUfMAhxa3 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 27, 2019

This is a residential fire that spread into a vegetation area in Santa Clara County on Saturday, July 27, around 10 a.m. The fire is in the Center Ave and Kester Court region in San Martin.

Creek Fire

#creekfire [update] 12000 Marsh Creek Rd southeast of the community of Clayton (Contra Costa County) Forward progress of the fire has been stopped at approx. 10-12 acres. Fire crews from CAL FIRE, Contra Costa County Fire and East Contra Costa County Fire at scene mopping up. pic.twitter.com/aivDEdXvlM — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 27, 2019

Forward progress for the fire in Clayton at 12000 Marsh Creek Road in Contra Costa County has been stopped. The fire grew to 10 to 12 acres, but no new updates have been issued since July 26, so it appears to be under control.

Fish Fire

Listed on Inciweb’s map as an active fire, the Fish Fire was 77 acres is now 100 percent contained as of July 19. It was in the Sierra National Forest and was discovered on the afternoon of July 15, near the Fish Creek Campground. No structures were threatened.

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned about 122 acres as of July 16. The good news is that as of July 23, both fires are 100 percent contained at 122 acres.

The Bald Fire, discovered June 17, was 5 miles northeast of Bald Mountain Lookout.

The Lost Fire, discovered June 18, was east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow.

Marshview Fire

#Marshviewfire Off Marshview Road and Highway 680, South of Cordelia in Solano County is 183 acres and 100% contained. pic.twitter.com/0xKnLUbuZu — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 27, 2019

This fire was discovered on July 24. As of July 27, it’s now 100 percent contained. The cause is under investigation.

Portrero Fire

A fire started in Newbury Park near the 2900 block of Portrero Road on Friday in Ventura County, ABC 7 reported. The fire started on July 26 but was quickly brought under control.

#PortreroFire fire is located off Portrero Rd between Wendy and White Stallion Rd. The fire is expected to stay within our control objectives and no evacuations are ordered. The residents of @CityofTO and Newbury Park will see a lot of smoke. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/JWFcfOgvmc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 26, 2019

The fire grew to eight acres and threatened some buildings before it was brought under control on Friday night, KCLU reported.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Siskiyou County Fire

C130 enroute to Yreka for vegetation Fire.

Klamath River Hwy 96 west oh Hwy 263

Per CHP pic.twitter.com/mSbZslIjH6 — Mobones (@mofilly) July 27, 2019

This fire was discovered just before 11 a.m. on July 27. It’s in the Hornbrook area, but further details are not known at this time.