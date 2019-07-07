Cameron Boyce Dead: Fans React to the Heartbreaking News

Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old star of the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and the TV series Jessie, has died, according to a statement from his family.

Boyce’s family issued a statement confirming his death on Saturday night. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” their statement read. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights.”

Cameron reportedly passed away in his sleep due. He had a seizure due to an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the family spokesperson told ABC.

According to IMDb, Boyce was born in 1999. He began his acting career in 2008, appearing in “Mirrors,” “Eagle Eye,” and “General Hospital: Night Shift” at the age of 9 years old. Cameron went on to play the role of Adam Sandler’s son in the blockbuster hit “Grown Ups” and its sequel. Boyce ultimately ended up becoming a prominent name among Disney Channel stars, brightening the childhoods of many who watched him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cameron’s Fans Are Reacting to the News on Social Media

rest in peace to cameron boyce 😞 he was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met. sending love to his friends & family 💔 — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 7, 2019

“rest in peace to cameron boyce 😞 he was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met,” makeup king James Charles wrote on Twitter. “sending love to his friends & family 💔”

R.I.P to everyone’s favorite freckled face Cameron Boyce wow this really hurt broken I grew up watching him as a young kid on Jessie you never know when it’s someone’s time to go cherish every moment with your friends & family this boy was only 20 years old #RIPCameronBoyce 💔 pic.twitter.com/HezhEbjc5C — alex (@sushiking28) July 7, 2019

Alex said that he grew up watching Cameron on “Jessie”. He called the actor “everyone’s favorite freckled face.”

So saddened to hear about the passing of such a young talented individual. I didn’t know him personally but he seemed like a great person. RIP Cameron Boyce. Some things don’t seem fair.. this pains me 😔♥️ — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) July 7, 2019

“So saddened to hear about the passing of such a young talented individual,” comedian Grayson Dolan said. “I didn’t know him personally but he seemed like a great person. RIP Cameron Boyce. Some things don’t seem fair.. this pains me 😔♥️”

In his last interview, Cameron Boyce said he wanted to make the world a better place. Let’s make his wish come true:( pic.twitter.com/HvpZONsJiN — thic kook (@wearevkook) July 7, 2019

Another user shared an excerpt from Boyce’s last interview. She wrote, “In his last interview, Cameron Boyce said he wanted to make the world a better place. Let’s make his wish come true:(”

Just saw the news regarding the passing of Cameron Boyce. Devastating. We worked together on a handful of days on Paradise City& I was so impressed by not only his immense talent & professionalism but even more so his pure kindness & joy. My heart is with his family& friends. RIP — Andy Biersack (@andyblack) July 7, 2019

“Just saw the news regarding the passing of Cameron Boyce. Devastating,” singer Andy Biersack wrote. “We worked together on a handful of days on Paradise City& I was so impressed by not only his immense talent & professionalism but even more so his pure kindness & joy. My heart is with his family& friends. RIP”

My first celebrity crush and will stay a crush for years to come. Rest In Peace Cameron Boyce I love you, forever and always.❤️ pic.twitter.com/YGg3hpqimL — faith🍒 (@wdwcastaway) July 7, 2019

Another user said Boyce was their “first celebrity crush” and will be for years to come.

He was part of my childhood. He was amazing person and actor. He was and he will always be light in a darkness. Our Angel, Cameron Boyce. #RIPCameronBoyce pic.twitter.com/ONa2KZgo3X — Maja Gacek (@majcia5000) July 7, 2019

“He was part of my childhood,” Maja Cadek wrote. “He was an amazing person and actor. He was and he will always be light in a darkness. Our Angel, Cameron Boyce.

RIP Luke, RIP Cameron Boyce. While here for a short time you made a big impact. I’ll never forget you as the amazing actor that lit up my eyes as a child watching Jessie. pic.twitter.com/GMZ81aQ7su — 💔 (@chillinginchili) July 7, 2019

Another user said that they will never forget watching Cameron on screen as “the amazing actor that lit up my eyes as a child watching Jessie.”

cameron boyce’s death just hits different man. we all literally grew up together. we all had this life ahead of us. and he’s just… gone pic.twitter.com/M4MlP0xXZr — 𝗰𝗮𝗶𝘁 🕊 (@harrysthot) July 7, 2019

Cait said that Cameron’s death “hits different” because they “grew up together.” She said they all had a life ahead of them, but now he is gone.

“Descendants” director Kenny Ortega shared a message on Instagram.

“My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family,” he wrote. “Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy! 💔”

His “Jessie” co-star Skai Jackson also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram with a handful of tender pictures.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words,” she wrote. “I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel.”