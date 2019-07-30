Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Fun Ideas for Tonight, July 30

If you’re looking for some fun games to play during the debate tonight on July 30, your best options might be drinking games or bingo. Here are some ideas to help you get started.

Tonight’s Lineup

To create a good drinking game or bingo game, you need to know who the candidates are in tonight’s debate lineup.

The lineup for the first debate will include Marianne Williamson, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Tim Ryan, Steve Bullock, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.

Drinking Game Ideas

Here are some ideas you could include in a drinking game during the Democratic debates.

Take a sip any time someone says “Trump.” He will likely come up a lot, so don’t take shots for this one or everyone will be passed out in the first 15 minutes.

Take a shot any time someone takes a jab at Biden, who is not at the debate tonight to defend himself.

Take a sip any time someone talks about Russia, Mueller, or election interference.

Take a sip if someone is cut off by a moderator or if a candidate interrupts another candidate.

Take a shot if it looks like someone’s mic is turned off.

Take a sip if someone who is not Bernie Sanders talks about socialism.

Take a shot if someone talks in Spanish. Take a second shot if the first person to talk in Spanish is Beto.

Take a shot if someone talks about Hillary Clinton.

Take a shot if anyone talks about qualifying for the September debates.

Take a shot if you have to Google a candidate because you have no idea who they are.

For specific candidates:

Take a sip if Bernie Sanders talks about his recent trip to Canada to help people buy insulin.

Take a sip if Marianne Williamson talks about spirituality.

Take a sip if Beto O’Rourke steps away from the podium (or if he just looks like he really wants to stand on something.)

Take a shot if Beto is asked about his past, including his DUI or being in a band.

Take a sip if Buttigieg talks about being in the military.

Take a sip if Delaney says something against Medicare for All.

Take a shot if Hickenlooper calls out socialism.

Take a sip if Ryan talks about playing football.

Take a sip if Warren says “I have a plan.”

Take a sip if Klobuchar talks about fundraising.

Take a shot if Buttigieg talks about Mike Pence.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

Putin or Russia

Mueller

Medicare for all

Marijuana legalization

Universal basic income

Insulin

Obama

Someone plugs their campaign website

Concentration camps

Talks about parents or grandparents

AOC is mentioned

Opioid epidemic

References someone from the other debate

Cut off by a moderator

Paid family leave

Immigration reform

Green New Deal

Voting rights

Student debt forgiveness

Socialism

Hillary Clinton

Wikileaks

Julian Assange

Billionaires

Reparations

Electoral college

Abortion

Some people have created their own bingo cards already. Here’s one for Beto fans:

Second debate is tonight, y'all ready for another round of Beto Bingo? Pick your card, watch and play along, then share your results after the debate. Donate $2 for every box you check—or just play for fun if funds are tight! #DemDebate #BetoBingo #Beto2020 @BetoORourke pic.twitter.com/oZAwOT2WAJ — Linda! (@lindaoftx) July 30, 2019

And here’s one shared by u/SAJ-13 on a Kamala Harris subreddit. You can print out the card here.

You can create your own bingo cards here.

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

