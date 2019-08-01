Democratic Debate Hecklers Yelled ‘Fire Pantaleo!’ During Booker’s Speech

During the opening speeches at the Democratic Debate tonight, hecklers could be heard shouting. It was tough to make out just what they were saying, but it turns out they were calling for Officer Daniel Pantaleo to be fired. Later, while Joe Biden was talking during the debate, hecklers yelled “three million deportations!”

During Cory Booker’s opening statement and while Bill de Blasio was talking, you could hear hecklers yell: “Fire Pantaleo!”

Whole debate interrupted with “FIRE PANTALEO” chants aimed at de Blasio. Pantaleo is the Staten Island cop involved in Eric Garner death. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 1, 2019

They interrupted the entire debate and caused Booker to pause in his speech for a moment. Pantaleo is the police officer from Staten Island who was involved in ERic Garner’s death.

De Blasio has never called for Pantaleo to be fired, The New York Times reported, despite de Blasio saying what happened to Garner was deeply personal to him.

This month the Justice Department decided not to bring federal civil rights charges against Pantaleo, which is further building tensions. Pantaleo’s professional future will be decided by the end of August, the New York Post reported. And on Tuesday, City Hall said that de Blasio trust the process. In mid-July, de Blasio wouldn’t speak out on whether he thought Pantaleo should be fired.

You can read more about Pantaleo’s background in Heavy’s story from 2014 here.

DEM DEBATE: Protestors chant "fire Pantaleo!" while interrupting Cory Booker Pantaleo is the NYPD officer at center of the Eric Garner case in New York City, where de Blasio is mayor pic.twitter.com/XnJEChdWnH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 1, 2019

There was some debate on Twitter about what the hecklers were saying, but it finally was determined that they were speaking out against Pantaleo and Garner’s death.

Sounds to me like protesters were chanting "Fire Pantaleo" (directed at de Blasio, to fire police officer who killed Eric Garner) — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 1, 2019

Shaun King called the protestors “brave” and thanked them on Twitter.

De Blasio’s Twitter account responded to the hecklers. His account wrote: “To the protestors in the audience today: I heard you. I saw you. I thank you. This is what democracy looks like and no one said it was pretty.”

To the protestors in the audience today: I heard you. I saw you. I thank you. This is what democracy looks like and no one said it was pretty. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 1, 2019

His account continued: “I want the Garner family and every single person hurt by the tragedy of his death to know they are seen and heard. We all watched Eric Garner’s dying words. They haunted this nation. He NEVER should have died. #DemDebate”

I want the Garner family and every single person hurt by the tragedy of his death to know they are seen and heard. We all watched Eric Garner's dying words. They haunted this nation. He NEVER should have died. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 1, 2019

He continued: “While I believe that respecting the process is the best way to get justice for Eric Garner’s family, I recognize and identify with the pain people across this country are feeling. … From ending a broken policy of stop-and-frisk to training our officers in implicit bias, we’ve fundamentally changed our city because of Eric Garner — so that a tragedy like this never happens again.”

From ending a broken policy of stop-and-frisk to training our officers in implicit bias, we've fundamentally changed our city because of Eric Garner — so that a tragedy like this never happens again. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 1, 2019

This has sparked a conversation on Twitter during the debate.

Protestors are yelling "Fire Pantaleo," and they're right. Eric Garner was killed 5 years ago, and Pantaleo is still employed by the NYPD. Not only does he need to be held accountable, but these candidates also must now present a real vision for criminal justice reform #DemDebate — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) August 1, 2019

The entire debate was briefly shut down while the protestors took over.

holy shit. protesters chanting "fire Pantaleo" at Bill de Blasio just interrupted the entire #DemDebate — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) August 1, 2019

Some praised the debate for letting the protesters have their say for a moment.

Even though the protesters were loudest during Booker’s speech, it was directed at de Blasio.

Twitter is suggesting those protests were heckling Bill De Blasio and not Booker. Any confirmation on that? #demdebates — Politics & Education (@PoliticsAndEd) August 1, 2019

Word in the filing center is that protesters were chanting “Fire Pantaleo,” the NYPD officer involved in the Eric Garner case in NYC. In other words, protesters aiming their ire at @BilldeBlasio. #DemDebates — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) August 1, 2019

And Booker paused to let them have their say.

Sen. Booker stands by as audience members chant “Fire Pantaleo” the officer responsible for Eric Garner’s death during night two of the #demdebates — Ebonie Riley (@ebonie__riley) August 1, 2019

De Blasio’s surrogate has said that he would have fired Pantaleo if he were able to, The New York Post reported. Spokesman Luis Sepulveda told The New York Post: ““I have no doubt that if due process permitted an immediate firing, I believe the mayor would have fired him immediately. But unfortunately, these are things he cannot do, legally.”

The hecklers who were shouting appeared to be escorted out of the debate. But one of the hecklers involved said they were allowed to stay:

This is a thread about what occurred at the Democratic Debate when @KirstenJohnFoy @Mysonne @angelopinto720 @lsarsour and I made the decision to stand up for Eric Garner and the sanctity of Black life. #DemDebates — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) August 1, 2019

We chanted “Fire Pantaleo” after he concluded and it was over. We went back to enjoying the debate. A security officer came over to us and said as long as you stay quiet you can remain. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) August 1, 2019

But then later they were told to leave. They said they hadn’t planned to interrupt Booker’s speech and the interruption happened when a Detroit police officer tried to make them leave after they were told they could stay.

Then minutes later after multiple candidates spoke, a police officer came over & showed us his cuffs & said if we didn’t leave we’d be arrested. We stayed seated and then they forcibly removed us. We chanted “Fire Pantaleo” & “I can’t breathe” as we were being removed. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) August 1, 2019

Some people are saying they want to vote for the hecklers.

Later, hecklers yelled “three million deportations!” while Biden was speaking.

Three million deportations!#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/1ApKp2NBG4 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) August 1, 2019

This is apparently in response to reported deportations during President Barack Obama’s administration. Biden later said that comparing Obama to Trump is “absolutely bizarre.”

It seems heckling and protesting will be a theme in tonight’s debate, and viewers think it’s great.

