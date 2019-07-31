Democratic Debate Memes: Best Tweets & Reactions from July 30

Here are the best memes and tweets from the July 30 Democratic debate. The candidates didn’t hold back tonight in what might have been the most entertaining debate yet for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Viewers can only hope that tomorrow’s debate is as intriguing as today’s.

Ooo it looks like we're going to see a real debate tonight #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/wnNQWtoroB — The Other Side | Kristina Spicer (@kristinaaspicer) July 31, 2019

Things got heated from the beginning with an intense conversation about healthcare and whether or not single payer is the way to go. Warren shot out of the gate telling the candidates not to use Republican talking points.

"And we should stop using Republican talking points…"–@ewarren Thank you, Elizabeth Warren. Thank you. #DemDebate — ⧗ Black Widow 2020💥 (@natasharesists) July 31, 2019

Beto O’Rourke made a strong case for Medicare for All, but a lot of people were unhappy with his plan.

I agree with O'Rourke that this is a false choice. We can easily raise taxes on the most privileged to pay for universal healthcare. #DemDebate — Ashley 'Aley' O'Mara 🧱 (@ashleymomara) July 31, 2019

Then Sanders pointed out that healthcare companies will be advertising during the debate, and the crowd applauded.

Ooh, @BernieSanders calling @CNN OUT. "Your question is a Republican talking point and the healthcare industry will be advertising with that talking point on this program tonight."#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/73UWAQWuDq — Ashley Em (@AshleyOnward) July 31, 2019

Some weren’t quite as vocal and loud as others.

For a while, Warren was leading the debates in many ways.

Warren now been mentioned twice to candidates who aren't her, by people who aren't her. She's dominating this even when she doesn't talk. #DemDebate #CNNDebate — Preeya Phadnis (@uberpreeya) July 31, 2019

And there was a time when the anchors seemed to keep everything tightly under control. But that didn’t last.

The #DemDebate sounds like a conference call gone wrong. The CNN anchors are moderating strictly — to a fault. They’re talking more than the candidates. pic.twitter.com/wgaBkl6BtP — Michael 📺 (@michaelcollado) July 31, 2019

Klobuchar and Warren looked just alike in their matching red jackets, and that got some attention for a time.

“I told you, I was gonna wear the red blazer and black shirt!” #demdebate #DemocraticDebates pic.twitter.com/GLNEzDjP33 — colette (@cocoteso) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar realizing they are wearing the same outfit #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/pqqVC6EOGD — WasabiQueen (@WasabiQueen3) July 31, 2019

But then others pointed out that the men were dressed alike too, and people should be talking about that also.

All these tweets criticizing Warren and Klobuchar for wearing almost the same outfit like all the men don't wear the same damn suit and whatever tie their favorite brand had in blue or red. #DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/WByAOTbc6e — Seeley (@captainseeley) July 31, 2019

Warren had a plan, which her supporters loved her for.

And Bernie Sanders wasn’t afraid to put people in their places when he felt it was necessary.

Bernie Sanders when you say Universal Healthcare isn't realistic: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/fpHvlgFLxC — Tony Thee Stallion (@AMJiam) July 31, 2019

Warren wasn’t afraid and she didn’t back down.

That moment between Elizabeth Warren and John Delaney won’t be forgotten any time soon.

A lot of people loved Marianne Williamson’s yada yada yada comment.

But then Williamson showed her true form and she stole the show.

Trump VS high crystal priestess @marwilliamson is the debate America needs. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Kx1Drc1twL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019

Willamson had receipts on reparations and Flint, she had the facts. And people were shocked.

Yes, Williamson’s words on Flint and reparations made her a surprise star tonight.

Marianne Williamson did not come to play #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/h9LrBBxjWc — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) July 31, 2019

Author Marianne Williamson when asked about reparations. pic.twitter.com/zz658JBPm8 — Spectrum News SA (@SpecNewsSA) July 31, 2019

She’s one of the main candidates that people will be talking about after tonight, that’s for sure.

And then there was the “throw your hands in the air” moment that viewers won’t forget soon.

throw ya hands in the air pic.twitter.com/eVWt2olhx4 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 31, 2019

Ryan’s closing statement about imagination was fun.

But this tweet in response to his statement is so great:

And it really did feel like at some points, the moderators were just trying to get hte candidates to fight

I feel like 75% of the #DemDebate tonight was the moderators saying: they just called you a punk, what are you gonna do bout it?? #infighting #callmewhenyouaredone — Mercedes Elizalde (@MercedesAEliz) July 31, 2019

Oh, and by the way, it’s less than 24 hours until the next debate, in case you forgot with all those reminders on TV.