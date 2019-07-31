Democratic Debate Memes: Best Tweets & Reactions from July 30

Here are the best memes and tweets from the July 30 Democratic debate. The candidates didn’t hold back tonight in what might have been the most entertaining debate yet for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Viewers can only hope that tomorrow’s debate is as intriguing as today’s.
Things got heated from the beginning with an intense conversation about healthcare and whether or not single payer is the way to go. Warren shot out of the gate telling the candidates not to use Republican talking points.
Beto O’Rourke made a strong case for Medicare for All, but a lot of people were unhappy with his plan.
Then Sanders pointed out that healthcare companies will be advertising during the debate, and the crowd applauded.
Some weren’t quite as vocal and loud as others.
For a while, Warren was leading the debates in many ways.
And there was a time when the anchors seemed to keep everything tightly under control. But that didn’t last.
Klobuchar and Warren looked just alike in their matching red jackets, and that got some attention for a time.
But then others pointed out that the men were dressed alike too, and people should be talking about that also.
Warren had a plan, which her supporters loved her for.
And Bernie Sanders wasn’t afraid to put people in their places when he felt it was necessary.
Warren wasn’t afraid and she didn’t back down.
That moment between Elizabeth Warren and John Delaney won’t be forgotten any time soon.
A lot of people loved Marianne Williamson’s yada yada yada comment.
But then Williamson showed her true form and she stole the show.
Willamson had receipts on reparations and Flint, she had the facts. And people were shocked.
Yes, Williamson’s words on Flint and reparations made her a surprise star tonight.
She’s one of the main candidates that people will be talking about after tonight, that’s for sure.
And then there was the “throw your hands in the air” moment that viewers won’t forget soon.
Ryan’s closing statement about imagination was fun.
But this tweet in response to his statement is so great:
And it really did feel like at some points, the moderators were just trying to get hte candidates to fight
Oh, and by the way, it’s less than 24 hours until the next debate, in case you forgot with all those reminders on TV.