Democratic Debate Schedule: Dates & Times for Detroit Debates

The second set of Democratic debates, which will help determine the Democratic candidate for the 2020 Presidential Election, are taking place in Detroit this week, and more debates are scheduled to follow. Here’s a look at the Democratic debate schedule over the next couple of days.

First Debate Schedule & Lineup

The first Democratic debate is taking place in Detroit, hosted by CNN, on Tuesday night, July 30. The debate will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and it will be held at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

You can watch the debate on TV, and it can also be streamed on CNN.com, CNN apps, and CNNgo.

The lineup for the first debate will be: Marianne Williamson, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Tim Ryan, Steve Bullock, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.

The moderators for the CNN debates will be Dana Bash (chief political correspondent,) Don Lemon (CNN’s Tonight anchor), and Jake Tapper (chief Washington correspondent and anchor of State of the Union.)

Second Debate Schedule & Lineup

The second Democratic debate is also taking place in Detroit, hosted by CNN, on Wednesday night, July 31. Just like the night before, the debate will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and it will be held at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

The lineup for the second debate will be: Jay Inslee, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, Bill de Blasio, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden.

The moderators for the second debate will be the same as the first: Dana Bash, Don Lemon, and Jake Tapper.

We won’t see Eric Swalwell this time around. He’s dropped out of the race. Joe Sestak didn’t qualify this time, and neither did Tom Steyer. Seth Moulton and Wayne Messam also did not qualify for this week’s debates.

The Next Debates

After this week, the next debates will be September 12-13, 2019, when the field is narrowed even more. These debates will take place in Houston. So far only eight candidates have qualified for the September debates, which require candidates to qualify in both polls and donations. These candidates are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, and Andrew Yang.

To be in the third and fourth debates in September and October, candidates must get donations from 130,000 people and get at least 2 percent in the polls from four DNC-approved polls within a limited window. There’s about a month left for candidates to qualify within the debate window. Some think that the field may be cut in half due to the more stringent requirements, and as few as 10 candidates may ultimately qualify for the September debates. Twenty candidates are in the July debates, so that would definitely make the field of contenders for the Democratic nomination a lot smaller.

August is debate-free, so you won’t be seeing a Democratic debate next month.