Reverend Al Sharpton’s Daughter Airs out President Trump

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump went back and forth on Twitter with civil rights leader, Al Sharpton.

It all started when Sharpton visited Rep. Elijah Cummings in Baltimore, Maryland to support him after Trump’s attacks via Twitter last week.

It didn’t end there. President Trump added his two cents on Twitter.

“I have known Al for 25 years,” Trump tweeted in response to Sharpton’s tweet detailing his trip to Baltimore.

Trump detailed the 90s when he and Sharpton attended boxing matches with Don King.

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

President Trump mentioned that the two “always got along well.”

Trump detailed that Sharpton would ask him for favors often. He later called Sharpton, now a personality on MSNBC, a “con man” and “a troublemaker, always looking for a score.”

Trump also said that Sharpton “Hates Whites & Cops.”

Well, the banter between the two continued when Rev. Al Sharpton adding his two cents via Twitter.

Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

“Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man,” said Sharpton.

“I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet.”

Yikes!

I reached out to a friend of mine, Ashley Sharpton.

Ashley Sharpton is the youngest of Al Sharpton’s two daughters. She’s is also the founder of Sharpton Entertainment, a company specializing in fashion show production, creative community outreach and artist development. She’s also active on the youth side of the National Action Network.

For those tardy to the party:The National Action Network is widely credited with drawing national attention to such critical issues such as racial profiling, police brutality, and more. NAN has been prominently involved in police brutality cases of Amadou Diallo (New York) Abner Louima (New York) and more recently Eric Garner (New York) and Michael Brown (Ferguson, Missouri).

Ashley Sharpton addressed the matter between her dad and President Trump via Instagram:

We disussed the matter more in depth via Scoop B Radio on Tuesday night after a panel discussion at Caaan Baptist Church in Harlem.

Our chat followed a community service that honored the fifth year anniversary of Eric Garner’s death.

Other notables in attendance included Emerald Snipes-Garner, Daughter of Eric Garner, Eric Snipes-Garner Jr., Son of Eric Garner, Emery Snipes-Garner, Son of Eric Garner, Esaw Garner, Wife of Eric Garner, Korey Wise, of the Exonerated 5, Ilyasah Shabbazz, Daughter of Malcolm X, Journalist and activist, Shaun King and former Washington Wizards power forward, Etan Thomas.

On Scoop B Radio, Ashley Sharpton discussed her recollections of pre-President, Donald Trump while growing up in NYC in the 90s. She tells me that President Trump met his match when he went toe-to-toe with her father, Reverend Al Sharpton.

Check out our chat below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So Monday was the tweet of the century. Your thoughts?

Ashley Sharpton: I think 45 is zeroing in on national black leaders who came to Baltimore. I thought it was ridiculous. He has some substantial things that he said, same thing with Bernie Sanders. But at the end of the day, he had no right to attack Elijah Cummings or Rev. Sharpton, or “the Squad” the way he did. It was ridiculous, it was devisive. For him to say Reverend Sharpton hates whites and cops was almost laughable, that’s a joke. They have formed a relationship, have a relationship to this day. He called Reverend Sharpton when he first got elected. I thought it was crazy. Why would he create that type of atmosphere? We’re seeing things like Eric Garner all over again, that’s serious and he’s going to say that Reverend Sharpton hates whites and cops. I think that’s crazy, its ridiculous, it’s asinine. I think it shows that he’s not fit or has the temperament, mentally, to properly lead this country. And I know he has to appeal to his base, I understand that. But even as Trump, I feel that was beneath him.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson:Trump has his base, Reverend Sharpton has his base. How do they both find the middle ground?

Ashley Sharpton: Honestly, I don’t think they have a middle ground. I think that they tend to their bases and if they both accomplish that, I think they’re happy with that. I think that’s why he got the right sparring partner with Reverend Sharpton because in less than 20 minutes, he was tweeting back. I wouldn’t say they’re cut from the same cloth, but at the end of the day, they’re both New Yorkers and they both are used to competing for attention, they know how to get people’s attention. They both are able to deliver for their bases.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I’ll make it more specific for my headline: Brooklyn vs Queens?

Ashley Sharpton: Yeah, it is. Trump met his match. Rev. isn’t gonna back down and Trump isn’t going to easily back down. So, we’ll see.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: We talked about them going way back and when I think of Trump and Sharpton, I also think of Mike Tyson, Don King, 80s ad 90s. What do you remember most about Trump?

Ashley Sharpton: The biggest thing that I remember about Trump was that I was taught he was a villain, after the Central Park Five incident that threw innocent black children in jail. Also, as we were growing up, we knew that Trump was a big business man, he had big money. I usually saw him at those event where people get big money. So yeah, when I saw Trump’s dealings with the Central Park Five, I knew then.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Any chance that your father and President Trump could be meeting up at the White House and squashing it?

Ashley Sharpton: I will tell you the truth, I brought this up to my father and asked him, “Do you think you’ll ever meet with him the way you met with President Obama?” He said: “I have no interest in meeting him unless he plans on meeting with all civil rights activists and leaders.” Trump has not shown interest in that, he only wanted to talk to Rev and Rev doesn’t want that. And everyone keeps saying, “oh he just wants his attention.” He has his attention, he could’ve been in and out of the White House several times, he chooses not to.