Eagles’ Jason Peters Hilariously Mocks Cowboys Fans

The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is one of the most heated in the NFL, maybe in all of professional sports. Dallas and Philadelphia do not like each other, plain and simple — and beating the Cowboys can go a long way in silencing your skeptics.

Former Eagles coach Andy Reid once told a story about a crazed fan coming up to him in a Philly restaurant not long after he was hired with a simple message: Beat Dallas. Reid dropped his first four games in 1999 before finally earning his first win with the franchise: a 13-10 victory over Dallas. Point taken. The rivalry is always on people’s minds, as evidenced in a recent anecdote from Jason Peters.

Peters is entering his 11th season playing left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, a run that is sure to culminate with a Hall of Fame induction. Peters recently spoke with Chris McPherson of Eagles.com where he relayed a hilarious story of how he deals with Cowboys fans getting in his face.

“I just tell them, ‘You want to see the ring?'” Peters said.

The 37-year-old received a Super Bowl ring when the Eagles won it all in 2017, but he wasn’t on the field. He didn’t physically play in the game. Peters was still recovering after tearing both the MCL and ACL in his right knee earlier in the season. Obviously, the Eagles rallied around Peters and overcame it.

Jason Peters Has ‘Unfinished Business’ in 2019

Peters, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade from Buffalo in 2009, was the first player to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at a post-game celebration party following the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots. Even so, it was certainly bittersweet for the 16-year NFL veteran. Peters wants to repeat that proud moment, only this time he wants to have fresh sweat still dripping from his facemask from leaving the field with his teammates.

“I’m gonna be honest about it,” Peters told reporters. “I knew I was coming back. I had an up and down year last year coming off that knee (injury) and I just wanted to bounce back. I’m just taking it one year at a time. As long as they’re keeping me here, I’m gonna roll.”‘

Peters certainly has the respect and affection of the locker room, like a modern-day Teddy Roosevelt who always speaks softly and carries a big stick. Nicknamed “The Bodyguard” for the way he protects the franchise quarterback from his left tackle position, Peters is never out of sight and never out of mind.

Defensive end Vinny Curry captured what he means to the team on Instagram. While it’s not actually Peters in the video, it certainly serves as a metaphor for how much he means to the younger guys.

“He’s automatically first-ballot Hall of Fame,” Curry said.

