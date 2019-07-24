Environmental Protesters Glue Themselves To Tunnels [Photos & Video]

Environmental protesters glued themselves to tunnels under the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to gain attention from lawmakers in hopes they would declare a climate emergency.

The group, from Extinction Rebellion Washington D.C., wrote on Twitter they superglued themselves under the Capitol “because what other choice do we have when our politicians choose money over life?”

“We’re protesting because Congress isn’t taking the climate crisis seriously, so we feel like we need to shut it down,” a protester said on a video the group posted to its Twitter page. “It’s the only way we can get them to pay attention.”

The protesters were draped with caution tape and joined hands. Several wore signs that said, “Declare climate emergency.”

Protesters chanted “This entryway is closed,” as U.S. Capitol Police led legislators through a doorway in the Rayburn tunnel to vote, Fox News reported.

U.S. Capitol Police gave the “all clear” at about 8:30 p.m. Police removed the protesters’ hands from doors and walls and arrested at least nine people. They were charged with Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding, and Resisting Arrest. Seven of those were also charged with Defacing public property, according to tweets from Fox News reporter Chad Pergram.

Extinction Rebellion is a U.K.-based environmental group. The main Twitter page describes itself as “Non-violent direct action & civil disobedience for action on the #MassExtinction.”

The Washington, D.C. faction wrote on its Twitter bio, “We are in a period of abrupt #ClimateBreakdown. Join the #ExtinctionRebellion.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Extinction Rebellion Documented The Protest on Social Media

Extinction Rebellion shared photos and videos of the protest on its Twitter page.

“Hey officers, whose side are you on?” one post asked rhetorically, alongside photos of the protesters and officers.

The group shared a brief video of police standing guard, claiming officers were using “excessive force.”

Peaceful protesters in the Cannon House Office Building met with excessive police force as they work to have Congress declare a #ClimateEmergency ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/ukgBG4cVNt — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) July 23, 2019

The group shared photos of protesters with signs that said, “Declare Disaster Emergency.”

Sorry for the inconvenience, but we’re not going back to business as usual until we declare a #ClimateEmergency and get #ClimateJustice for everyone, everywhere 🌱✊🏾🌊 pic.twitter.com/09UhBNvIQn — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) July 23, 2019

The group also shared a live video of the protest.

“13 peaceful activists have been arrested so far. Their demands are simple – declare climate emergency,” the group wrote on Twitter.

Activists have superglued themselves to the tunnel connecting the House to the Capitol because Congress needs to wake up and stop ignoring the climate crisis. @FrankPallone and @SpeakerPelosi – declare climate emergency now! #ClimateEmergency #ActNow #RebelForLife @ExtinctionR pic.twitter.com/eROl00UkE4 — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) July 23, 2019

Extinction Rebellion Shared A 21-Minute Video of the Protest

Extinction Rebellion shared a 21-minute video of its protest, which showed members of the group blocking doorways under the U.S. Capitol. They explained they were superglued and could not let anyone through. Several people asked what they were doing and why.

At least nine people were arrested.