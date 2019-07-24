Why Are Flags at Half-Staff in New York Today? They’re in Honor of Robert Morgenthau

Why are flags flying at half-mast today in New York? You’ll be seeing U.S. flags at state government buildings across New York flying at half-staff for two days –Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25 – in memory of Robert Morgenthau.

Flags in New York Are Flying Half-Staff in Memory of Robert Morgenthau

Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed that flags on all New York state government buildings be lowered to half-mast starting today, July 24, in honor of Robert Morgenthau. They are to stay lowered until Morgenthau’s internment, which is on Thursday, July 25.

Cuomo wrote in a statement:

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Morgenthau, a true New York hero whose dedication to public service and the law was matched only by the impact he had on the young prosecutors and lawyers like me who worked for him. Mr. Morgenthau was the gold standard of prosecutors and the model public servant, dedicating his life to achieving justice and protecting the public over the course of a storied career as a federal prosecutor under two presidents and as the longest serving Manhattan DA in history. He did his work with humility and integrity, and created the prestige of the DA’s office — and New York is a better place because of him. I keep my assistant district attorney badge from the time I worked for Mr. Morgenthau on my desk as a daily reminder of his unrelenting pursuit of justice. In honor of Mr. Morgenthau, I am directing flags on State government buildings to be lowered to half-staff starting Wednesday, July 24th until interment. On behalf of the entire New York family, I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Morgenthau’s family, including his wife Lucinda, his children Jenny, Anne, Elinor, Robert, Barbara, Joshua and Amy and his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.”

Morgenthau’s Funeral is Thursday & a Visitation Is Wednesday Night

Robert Morgenthau’s public funeral is Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 1 E. 65th St.

He died on Sunday at the Lenox Hill Hospital, just 10 days before he was going to turn 100, Poughkeepsie Journal reported. His wife of 42 years, Lucinda Franks, said it was a short illness.

A visitation and reception for Morgenthau will take place on Wednesday, July 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Frank E. Campbell – The Funeral Chapel on 1075 Madison Ave.

Morgenthau had seven children and was described as a “crusader.” In fact, Pix 11 said that his national reputation caused him to be the model for the character Adam Schiff, a prosecutor played by Steven Hill on Law & Order.

Even after his retirement, he still worked five days a week at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. He and his wife were highly involved in social justice projects, for which they were honored in April, Poughkeepsie Journal noted.

Morgenthau’s father, Henry Morgenthau Jr., was Secretary of Treasury for Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was a friend of the family, Pix 11 reported. Morgenthau’s grandfather, Henry Morgenthau Sr., was an ambassador to Turkey during World War I.