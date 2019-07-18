Foster Farms: Police Say ‘Active Threat’ in Corvallis, Oregon

Foster Farms in Corvallis, Oregon, was put on lockdown after an active shooter was reported on the premises at around 8 a.m. of July 18.

The Corvallis Police Department said in a statement on Twitter, “Corvallis Police are at the scene of an active threat at Foster Farms on NW 9th st. The situation is contained and no risk to the public but is still an active scene. We ask the public to please stay away from the area.” A similar message was sent out by the Benton County Government account.

KEZI News obtained an exclusive photo of the suspect being taken into custody:

EXCLUSIVE: Employee exits Foster Farms with hands up. Police cuff him and walk him to his car. @Bryan_William_A and @jilliansmukler are on the scene. Live reports on @KEZI9 News at Midday. pic.twitter.com/t2XnZJL8QF — KEZI 9 NEWS (@KEZI9) July 18, 2019

BREAKING @KEZI9 Scene photos- reported active shooting in Corvallis @ Foster Farms. Almost to the scene myself. Standby for updates. pic.twitter.com/9vHfmPUpZZ — Bryan Anderson (@Bryan_William_A) July 18, 2019

Foster Farms is located at 855 NW 8th Street in the city, which is 80 miles south of Portland. KOIN News reports that the first call about a gunman described the suspect as a “young white male with a black handgun.”

#BreakingNews this is the scene outside Foster Farms where there is an active shooter in Corvallis. Police believe they have the person contained. Photo: Kira Williams pic.twitter.com/W3Z4mTH7ov — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) July 18, 2019

KOIN reports that both the Corvallis Police Department and the Benton County Police are at the scene. The Benton County Undersheriff has said there are reports that one shot was fired. Local businesses and residents have been told to shelter-in-place until further notice.

Here is some viewer footage of the scene in Corvallis, where police tell us there is no threat to the public https://t.co/15M5fijGmb pic.twitter.com/YwQJ7oiFpm — KOIN News (@KOINNews) July 18, 2019

While Linn-Benton Community College tweeted that they are on lock-out due to the reports. Toyota of Corvallis told KATU News that they were told to go into lockdown due to an active shooter situation nearby.

More to follow…

