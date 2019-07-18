Foster Farms: Police Say ‘Active Threat’ in Corvallis, Oregon

Foster Farms in Corvallis, Oregon, was put on lockdown after an active shooter was reported on the premises at around 8 a.m. of July 18.
The Corvallis Police Department said in a statement on Twitter, “Corvallis Police are at the scene of an active threat at Foster Farms on NW 9th st. The situation is contained and no risk to the public but is still an active scene. We ask the public to please stay away from the area.” A similar message was sent out by the Benton County Government account.
KEZI News obtained an exclusive photo of the suspect being taken into custody:
Foster Farms is located at 855 NW 8th Street in the city, which is 80 miles south of Portland. KOIN News reports that the first call about a gunman described the suspect as a “young white male with a black handgun.”
KOIN reports that both the Corvallis Police Department and the Benton County Police are at the scene. The Benton County Undersheriff has said there are reports that one shot was fired. Local businesses and residents have been told to shelter-in-place until further notice.
While Linn-Benton Community College tweeted that they are on lock-out due to the reports. Toyota of Corvallis told KATU News that they were told to go into lockdown due to an active shooter situation nearby.
More to follow…
