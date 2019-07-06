Gabby Murillo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gabby Murillo is the Disney intern who was paralyzed from the neck down after cops say she was hit by a drunk driver in Orlando.

According to Murillo’s GoFundMe page, which has raised over $100,000 in just over two weeks, Murillo was horrifically injured on June 15. The page describes the incident as saying, “Gabby and her friend were at a complete stop when they were rear-ended by a negligent driver.” The crash caused Gabby to slam her car into a concrete wall.

As a result of the impact, Murillo C3, C4 and C5 vertebrae injuries which left her paralyzed from the neck down.

Since June 15, Murillo has undergone two major surgeries. Murillo remains on a ventilator while doctors assess if she is able to breathe on her own. Eventually, Murillo will have to undergo spinal rehabilitation. The money raised on the GoFundMe page will go towards “helping her navigate her life in a specialized wheelchair, medical expenses, travel expenses, hotel stays for her family, 24-hour care and more.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Murillo Is the Youngest of 4 Children

According to Murillo’s GoFundMe page, she is from a large family and is the youngest of four children. Murillo is a native of West Haven, Connecticut. Murillo is a student at Gateway Community College in New Haven where she studies early childhood education.

The crash has greatly affected the Murillo’s neighborhood. Fox Connecticut quoted a neighbor, Heidi Delaker, as saying, “I do believe in the power of prayer. Our little street here, we are very close. We, we stick together and we are like family and Gabby is family.”

2. Murillo Had Talked About Working at Disney for Years

Murillo’s sister, Jennifer, told People Magazine that her sister is “obsessed with Disney.” Jennifer added, “She’s been trying to get into this college program for probably four years. And, when she got that acceptance letter, we were over the moon for her.” In a separate interview with NBC Connecticut, Jennifer said that the Murillo family would take yearly journeys to Disneyworld.

In another interview with Fox Connecticut, Jennifer spoke passionately about her sister’s treatment saying, “Where there’s a will, there is a way. And we’re going to get you back to walking and moving your arms. I am I’m positive about that.”

3. The Driver of the Car that Hit Murillo Was Cited for ‘Careless Driving’

NBC Connecticut reports that the driver of the car that hit Murillo has been cited for careless driving with serious bodily injury.

Jennifer Murillo told Fox Connecticut, “They were hit at full speed by a drunk driver. He actually fled the scene. The cops, luckily, were able to catch him.”

4. The Murillo Family Has Been ‘Blown Away’ by the Response Their Fundraising Efforts Have Received

On the website set up to aid in the fundraising efforts and create awareness of Murillo’s story, one section reads, “The entire Murillo family is blown away by the outpouring love and support from family, friends, the community and even strangers.”

NBC Connecticut reports that the current plan for Murillo’s rehabilitation is to have her airlifted to a facility in Georgia. The station says that Murillo’s medical care for the first year is expected to top $1 million. At the time of writing, Murillo is still being treated in Florida.

Among those who have been raising money for Murillo is her former principal at West Haven High School, Dana Paredes, according to NBC Connecticut. Paredes told the station, “Between renovations to the home, and a special vehicle, and a special wheelchair and the care that she’s going to require in order to have the best life that she can, it’s going to be really expensive.”

Paredes held a fundraiser at Duffy’s Tavern in West Haven on July 5 known as “Tip-a-Teacher.” Fox Connecticut reports that attendees were encouraged to buy raffle tickets and “Gabby Strong” t-shirts. Jennifer Murillo said the event raised $6,400.

5. Disney Has Said They Are Keeping Murillo & Her Family in Their Thoughts

Speaking to People Magazine, a Walt Disney World Resort spokesperson said that Murillo and her family as in their “thoughts” and that the accident created a “terrible situation.” The spokesperson added that the company is “hoping for her continued progress.”

