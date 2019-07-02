Green Giant & Trader Joe’s Recall: Which Veggies Are Included?

If you have any bags of vegetables in your refrigerator or pantry, check the details on the packaging before cooking them for dinner.

The brands included in the recall are Green Giant, Trader Joe’s, Growers Express, and Signature Farms. Specific vegetable products have been recalled because they could be contaminated with the bacteria that causes listeria. The recall does not include canned or frozen veggies.

The company that owns the brands, Growers Express, released a statement that the recall was issued out of an “abundance of caution” and that there have not been any reports of illnesses. The potential listeria contamination occurred at a production facility in Biddeford, Maine.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Vegetable Products in the Recall Had ‘Best If Used By’ Dates of June 26-29

Growers Express Issues Voluntary Recall of Multiple Fresh Vegetable Products Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria monocytogenes https://t.co/woi2TE6fUQ pic.twitter.com/ox9HSMFF79 — U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) July 1, 2019

The vegetable products you need to doublecheck are:

Butternut Squash

Cauliflower

Zucchini

Butternut Squash Based Veggie bowl Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the packages include “Best If Used By” dates of June 26 through June 29, 2019. Consumers are told to throw them away if they’re still in your fridge.

Brand Names Green Giant, Growers Express, Signature Farms & Trader Joe’s Are Included in the Recall

Listeria risk prompts Trader Joe's, Green Giant and Signature Farms packaged vegetables recall https://t.co/FcHoTeOeSS pic.twitter.com/Knw3srtEp8 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) July 2, 2019

The company that issued the recall is Growers Express, which sells products under various brand names. Here is the full list of recalled vegetable products:

Retailer: Big Y Foods in Massachusetts

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, 1 lb., UPC number 605806000515

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend, 1 lb., UPC number 605806000744

Green Giant Fresh, Butternut Diced, 12 oz., UPC number 605806138010

Retailer: Bozzutos in Connecticut

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, 1 lb., UPC number 605806000515

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend, 1 lb., UPC number 605806000744

Retailer: C&S in Massachusetts

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend, 1 lb., UPC number 605806000744

Green Giant Fresh, Butternut Diced, 12 oz., UPC number 605806138010

Green Giant Fresh, Butternut Cubed, 2 lb., UPC number 605806138218

Retailer: Food Lion in South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend, 1 lb., UPC number 605806000744

Retailer: Four Seasons in Pennsylvania

Green Giant Fresh, Ramen Bowl, 7.4 oz., UPC number 605806027864

Retailer: Native Maine in Pennsylvania

Growers Express, Butternut Peeled, 10 lb., UPC says “Foodservice”

Retailer: Procacci

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, 1 lb., UPC number 605806000515

Retailer: Ruby Robinson (PFG) in Maine

Growers Express, Butternut Peeled, 10 lb., UPC says “Foodservice”

Retailer: Shaws in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont

Signature Farms, Cauliflower Crumbles, 1 lb., UPC number 2113098438

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, 1 lb., UPC number 605806000515

Green Giant Fresh, Ramen Bowl, 7.4 oz., UPC number 605806027864

Green Giant Fresh, Butternut Diced, 12 oz., UPC number 605806138010

Retailer: Stop & Shop in New York and Maryland

Green Giant Fresh, Zucchini Noodles, 10.5 ounces, UPC number 605806000881

Retailer: Trader Joe’s in AL, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT, WI

Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals, 10.5 oz., UPC number 623391

Trader Joe’s Zucchini Spirals, 10.5 oz., UPC number 634908

Listeria Can Cause Deadly Infections, Especially in People With Weakened Immune Systems

Listeria can cause dangerous infections and can be fatal, especially among small children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also especially vulnerable.

The Centers for Disease Control says that an estimated 1,600 people are infected with listeriosis every year. About 260 of those infected dies from it.

The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. The symptoms can begin to manifest anywhere from one to four weeks after consuming contaminated food.

The president of Growers Express, Tom Byrne, explained that the company stopped production at its production facility after health officials found a positive sample of listeria. “We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

