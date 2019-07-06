Hallmark’s ‘Love Unleashed’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark premieres a new charming movie called Love Unleashed, starring Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Love Unleashed’

Love Unleashed premieres tonight, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air July 7 at 6 p.m. Eastern and Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “While hosting a puppy party, Hailey meets single father Ryan. She helps him discover the value of adopting a dog, and teaches him that there’s more to life, especially when falling in love.”

‘Love Unleashed’ Was Filmed in Canada

Love Unleashed was filmed in beautiful Canada, according to IMDB. Locations included Vancouver, British Columbia.

The movie was originally called Puppy Party Romance, so you can see some cute behind-the-scenes photos under the original name. Here are some for your enjoyment.

The puppies may have been trained by the Woodleys, according to this Instagram post from behind the scenes. The movie was filmed in March.

And another behind the scenes pic.

The Cast for ‘Love Unleashed’

Jen Lilley stars as Hailey. She was recently in Hallmark’s Paris, Wine & Romance in May, and she was also in January’s Winter Love Story, plus December’s delightful Mingle All the Way. She’s also well known for playing Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives and Maxie Jones on General Hospital. She has many other credits to her name, including: The Artist, Disaster Date, Grey’s Anatomy, and a role on the series The Encounter. Her many other Hallmark movies include Harvest Love, Eat Play Love, and Mingle All the Way.

Christopher Russell stars as Ryan. He was recently on Passionflix’s Mr. 365, a Christmas movie on the new streaming channel started by Elon Musk’s sister. You can read about the movie in Heavy’s story here.

Russell’s other credits include Forever Christmas, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, UnREAL (Jack), Private Eyes, My Perfect Romance, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Panto Trost), Star Trek Discovery (Milton Richter), A Dream of Christmas, A Puppy for Christmas, Good Witch, Newlywed and Dead, Reign, Lost Girl, iZombie, Flashpoint (Barry), and much more.

Bailey Skodje stars as Emmy Hill. Her many credits include Small Town Christmas, Truly Madly Sweetly, The Crossing (Leah for 11 episodes), The Miracle Season, Woman on the Run, Story of a Girl, A Christmas to Remember, Are You My Daughter?, Love You to Death, Cult (young Kelly), and much more. She already has a prolific career in TV movies and guest spots on TV series.

Pictured above are Mark Brandon and Ken Camroux-Taylor with Christopher Russell and Jen Lilley.

Mark plays Wade Goode in the movie. His credits include Love Under the Rainbow, The Man in the High Castle (anchor), Chesapeake Shores (Mayor Frank Devine), Muse, Riverdale (Xavier St. Claire), Summer of 84, Sweetest Heart, The Christmas Cottage, Falling for Vermont, Rogue, A Wish for Christmas, UnREAL, numerous Christmas and Hallmark movies, Delete, Level Up, The 4400 (Paul Beckman), Out of Order (Ben), Point Blank (Rock), Danger Bay, and much, much more.

Ken plays Fred in the movie. His many previous credits include When Calls the Heart (Jonas Wilder), Take Two, The Flash (Judge Hankerson), Rogue, A Gift to Remember, The Haunting Hour, Gracepoint, V, Psych, Supernatural, Spook, The 4400, The Dead Zone, Cold Squad, Y2K, The Outer Limits, Exosquad, The Commish, Highlander, Wiseguy (Dr. Klein), 21 Jump Street (three episodes), MacGyver (the original series, three characters), Danger Bay, and much more.

Pictured above is Donna Benedicto with Christopher Russell and Jen Lilley. Donna plays Dana in the movie. Her previous credits include Supergirl (DEO agent for five episodes), The Killer Downstairs, A Million Little Things (Kendra, two episodes), Valley of the Boom (Kate), Forever Christmas, UnREAL (doctor), Ice, You Me Her, iZombie, Minority Report, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Lindsay Maxwell (Kelly)

Chris Shields (Mayor Betz)

Justine Warrington (Ann)

Jayden Rainnie (Teen #2)

David Parent (Dave)

Jill Morrison (Patricia)

Alexandra Staeson (Mom #3)

Madeleine Kelders (Mom #4)

Peter Bundic (Brad)

Lossen Chambers (Janice)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Police Officer)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.)