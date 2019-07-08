Hannah Linn Williams ID’d as 17-Year-Old Shot Dead by Cops in Anaheim

Hannah Linn Williams is the 17-year-old girl who was shot dead by a Fullerton police officer in Anaheim, California, on July 5 is the 17-year-old girl who was shot dead by a Fullerton police officer in Anaheim, California, on July 5. The incident occurred in the eastbound lane of the 91 Freeway at around 7 p.m. local time, the Anaheim Police Department said in a statement. Around an hour after the shooting occurred, those stuck in traffic due to the highway’s closure were rocked with a 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

Williams identity was first revealed in a report from KTLA.

Multiple Agencies Are Investigating Williams’ Shooting

The shooting resulted in traffic problems as Anaheim homicide detectives investigated the shooting. It is typical for homicide detectives to investigate the officer-involved shootings. The shooting is also being investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

The Anaheim PD said that as the woman was shot in Anaheim by a Fullerton officer, there will be multiple investigations into the shooting. Williams lived in Anaheim. The officer was on duty at the time of the shooting. Aerial footage from local TV stations at the scene showed what appeared to be a crashed SUV surrounded by various police vehicles.

Officials Said Williams’ Car Collided Witha K-9 Unit

In a press release, the Anaheim PD said, “One female suspect (was) struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital.” Williams’ family has been notified of her death. Anybody with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or visit http://www.occrimestoppers.org.

No officers were hurt during the incident. KTLA reports that witnesses said they heard the sound of a crash followed by two gunshots. The station’s report adds that Williams’ car is thought to have crashed into a Fullerton Police K9 unit.

Fox Los Angeles reports that investigators believe they say “an item appearing to be a handgun was recovered at the scene.” In their initial statement, Anaheim police referred to Williams as a “suspect.” In a tweet, the Anaheim PD said, “Determination needs to be made if it was real, functional, loaded, etc. It looks like a handgun for sure.” In a subsequent tweet, the police department said, “The freeway was packed and all potential witnesses need to be interviewed first. We cannot risk influencing someone’s statement, by releasing details prematurely.”

Speaking to KTLA, a family spokesperson said, “We ask for prayers from the community as we work with Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jarrett Maupin, and the National Action Network to find answers to what appears to be another unjustified shooting of a young person of color. In the coming days, we will release the results of a secondary autopsy and the facts as they become known to us.”

While a family friend, Magda Rojas, told KTLA of the police department’s allegation that Williams was armed, “Maybe a Mickey Mouse gun or something, but not a real gun. We don’t have no clue. We don’t have real answers.”

