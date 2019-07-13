Tropical Storm Barry Storm Surge Photos & Videos

The National Weather Service is expecting Tropical Storm Barry to land as Category 1 Hurricane Barry, likely in the area of

Morgan City, Louisiana in the early morning hours Saturday. The storm is expected to bring far more rain than wind. Forecasters say two or more feet of rain is expected and rain will fall where flooding has previously been an issue, the NWS says. Inland flooding was a big concern.

As of Friday evening, some four million people are under a tropical alert. The Weather Channel reported “disastrous” flooding is possible, per the National Hurricane Center’s alerts. New Orleans called for voluntary evacuations for people who live in areas outside the levees, asked residents to be indoors by 8 p.m., and shelter in place as the city suspended public transit. The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 19 feet in New Orleans on Saturday. The flood gates along the Big Mud were closed.

At its 7 p.m. update, the NWS said Barry will bring a storm surge of up to six feet and 10 to 20 inches of rain.

There’s widespread concern about inland flooding and the surge of water that is the most serious. Storm surge is produced by water being pushed toward the shore by the force of the winds moving cyclonically around the storm. The impact on surge of the low pressure associated with intense storms is minimal in comparison to the water being forced toward the shore by the wind.

The surge is caused by slow-moving Barry churning over the hot-water Gulf, where temperatures range in the high 80s and low 90s.

Here’s what you need to know:

Storm Surge is the Greatest Threat to Life & Property in a Tropical Storm

🚨STORM SURGE ALERT🚨 Check out what our field crews are seeing in #Louisiana. #StormSurge is already making its way into portions of the gulf coast. We'll continue to have updates on-air and online. #TropicalStormBarry Updates – https://t.co/VzCYepaAbA pic.twitter.com/doNgTnixld — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 13, 2019

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “along the coast, storm surge is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane.”

Aerial footage of storm surge inundation in the Reggio community in coastal Louisiana. Latest update on Tropical Storm Barry: https://t.co/SWDzD2DKeu pic.twitter.com/NtwlnEMN8c — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) July 13, 2019

NOAA says that “large death tolls have resulted from the rise of the ocean associated with many of the major hurricanes that have made landfall” with Hurricane Katrina in 2005 a prime example “of the damage and devastation that can be caused by surge.”

Residents for Tropical Storm Barry told to Shelter in place by 8pm, stay off the streets & out of water.

Storm surge has started making many roads impassable.

Stay Safe Everyone!🙏

For Emergency Alerts Text BARRY to 888-777#Louisiana#NewOrleans #Barry pic.twitter.com/hKL3OEyopd — ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) July 13, 2019

More than 1,500 people died during Katrina and, NOAA says, “many of those deaths occurred directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge.”

Storm surge in Mandeville has advanced visibily in the few minutes I’ve been here #Barry #lawx pic.twitter.com/F2X8QB0DLK — Nolan Meister (@Nolan_Meister) July 13, 2019

Friday Evening, Many Hours Before Landfall, The Waters Were Already Rising & Storm Surge Evident

Is anyone remember that saying "good Lord willing and the Creek don't rise". well the Creek has risen. God-bless all those in South East and Gulf Louisiana God-bless us all. I love my family and my friends. 10 to 15" of rain still to come and the storm surge will hit tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3bPB11VfeX — John LaMar (@JohnLaM80781700) July 12, 2019

At just after 6 p.m. Friday, many hours before the storm was expected to make landfall, the water it’s bringing with it was already being felt.

Also just after 6, this tweet about lake flooding, well in advance of the storm.

The lakefront is bad. I mean it’s not even the storm surge yet. pic.twitter.com/oV4OkNDx0R — Aarti 💙💘 (@Whatupits_aarti) July 12, 2019

FRIDAY 6:24pm — I’ll be tracking #TropicalStormBarry storm surge levels from my hotel window in Lafayette, Louisiana. Note the water levels pic.twitter.com/1cFQVE4Srm — 𝙹𝚞𝚊𝚗 𝙻. 𝚁𝚘𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚞𝚎𝚣「 KVUE 」 (@_JuanRodriguez_) July 12, 2019

As NOAA has pointed out, it’s the storm surge that is perhaps the greatest threat to life and property in a tropical storm.

This man decided to go swimming in the Mississippi River as the storm surge gets worse in New Orleans. Read the latest on Tropical Storm Barry: https://t.co/iSfrbFy2Ua pic.twitter.com/BFdSpQ9fBm — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 13, 2019

Not the best idea.

The US Coast Guard Has Secured Its ‘Area of Responsibility’ Along the Gulf Coast as Now-Tropical Storm Barry Continues to Move Inland

Have you been following the #Barry updates? You can also follow @NHC_Atlantic, @NHC_Surge, @fema, @Readygov and @NOAA (to name a few) for more great resources and updates. Be vigilant and be prepared! You can find the latest information at https://t.co/MM4h8X9V1a pic.twitter.com/VY14eDnH7T — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) July 12, 2019

The Coast Guard says its Eighth Coast Guard District staff are “pre-staging assets in safe and nearby locations to prepare to respond after Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall.”

The CG closed the port of New Orleans.

Aircraft at stations in Houston, New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama are in place, its Shallow Water Response teams have deployed and pre-staged in Covington, Louisiana.

Another three teams have deployed and pre-staged in Shreveport. Its New Orleans-based mobile response teams are getting ready in Slidell, Louisiana and the Coast Guard has crews from Tactical Law Enforcement Team South and Marine Safety and Security Team Kings Bay on standby in Mobile. A Coast Guard Family Support Team has been established in Slidell to “facilitate lodging and needs of evacuated dependents.”

Numerous roads in the Reggio area are now covered with high water from storm surge inundation. Canals are also backing up and causing flooding of roadways and property. Campers and homes in the area are being threatened. Full story on Tropical Storm Barry: https://t.co/SWDzD2DKeu pic.twitter.com/3Clua9iGi8 — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) July 12, 2019

The Coast Guard says that given “hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly’ its ability to do rescues “can be diminished or non-existent at the height of the storm,” so it advises people to “be prepared, stay informed, and heed storm warnings.”

⚠️Find the nearest @fema emergency shelter to you by texting your ZIPCODE to 43362! More information: follow @Readygov and go to https://t.co/IAL1s8B0nf pic.twitter.com/D8vw1QFRYP — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) July 13, 2019

This post will be updated.