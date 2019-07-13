WATCH: ICE Protesters Raise Mexican Flag in Colorado

A group of ICE protesters raised the Mexican flag and a defaced American flag at an ICE facility in Aurora. You can watch videos of the situation throughout this article. CBS Denver reported that the protesters also “spray painted graffiti on a Blue Lives Matter flag before it was seen flying upside down on the flag pole.”

The graffiti on the Blue Lives Matter flag read “Abolish ICE,” according to CBS Denver.

According to the Denver Post, other protesters remained peaceful and did not join in. However, a group of protesters “stormed the barriers…and pulled down an American flag off the flagpole in front of the facility and replaced it with a Mexican flag,” the newspaper reported, adding that the protesters were upset about reports of federal immigration roundups.

Protestors on @ICEgov property just pulled down the American flag and replaced it with the Mexican flag. The group by the doors is growing. Though most protestors are still on the street. pic.twitter.com/X2waaFMEOW — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

Videos showed the scene. However, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz wrote on Twitter that most protesters were peaceful. “Tonight we witnessed the best of Aurora (Police & Community) during the peaceful #LightsForLiberty demonstration,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who remained peaceful & took the time to thank my cops…& thank you to all the officers who were there to ensure everyones safety. @AuroraPD.”

Larger group of protestors now at the door to @ICEgov detention center in Aurora. pic.twitter.com/hcCV8H0rfz — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

Journalist Matt Mauro, of KDVR-TV, described the scene on Twitter: “Now flying outside @ICEgov detention center in Aurora – an upside down and dirty American flag, Mexican flag and one with foul language,” he wrote.

Now flying outside @ICEgov detention center in Aurora – an upside down and dirty American flag, Mexican flag and one with foul language. Protestors still here. pic.twitter.com/eXdnbdBXVi — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

Armed guards rectified the situation, Mauro wrote, adding, “Just in – armed guards are now outside the doors of the @ICEgov detention center in Aurora. They’re taking down the Mexican and other flags and replacing them with the American and state flags.”

Just in – armed guards are now outside the doors of the @ICEgov detention center in Aurora. They’re taking down the Mexican and other flags and replacing them with the American and state flags. pic.twitter.com/8U3tiHq5RW — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

Video also showed the American flag being raised again.

The American flag flies once again outside Aurora ICE facility. #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/VvG85odmKF — Jaclyn Allen (@jaclynreporting) July 13, 2019

CBS Denver reported that people are so afraid of possible ICE raids that they are taking sanctuary in local churches. Fox News reported that people expect ICE immigration raids to start on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

The Facebook event page for the protest called it a “March to Close the Concentration Camps – Aurora, CO.” It included the hashtag #LetThemAllIn.

“Join us as part of the national day of action to close the concentration camps,” the page says. “This is the kick-off of a national campaign to close the migrant and refugee camps in the United States. Calling on folks and groups from Denver, Aurora, Boulder, Longmont, and surrounding areas. This is a peaceful march. We are marching around the demands of #CloseTheConcentrationCamps and #LetThemAllIn.” Groups listed as hosting the event ranged from the Denver Communists to the Boulder Democratic Socialists of America.