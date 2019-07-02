James Jack Lane House Explosion: Videos Show Charlotte Blast Scene

A home on James Jack Lane in Charlotte, North Carolina, was destroyed in an explosion on July 2, photos and video from the scene show. Firefighters flocked to the house in the Ballantyne neighborhood Tuesday afternoon for a 4-alarm call after the blast. Firefighters were searching for survivors and victims, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
The explosion happened in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway about 2 p.m. More than 80 firefighters were at the scene, according to a tweet from the fire department. According to WSOC-TV, at least two people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. They were in surrounding homes, according to medics. It was not clear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the explosion at the center of the incident. No firefighters were injured.
A neighbor told the news station that the blast shook her house. One neighbor told Fox 46 Charlotte that the blast caused residual damage to their home, breaking windows, cracking drywall, knocking items off counters and causing lights to fall down. Others in the Ballantyne area also felt the explosion.
“Explosion in Ballantyne just shook my building. I can see smoke in the distance,” Chad Clark tweeted. Erica Garcia Thomas tweeted that she, “felt our whole building shake.”
Firefighters could be seen digging through the rubble. According to Fox 46 Charlotte, the firefighters were also battling intense weather, with the heat index expected to reach more than 100 degrees on Tuesday. A rehab unit with bottled water and other supplies for the dozens of firefighters was also at the scene to assist in the incident. The department’s multi-casualty unit was also at the scene.
WBTV reporter Charlotte Morgan tweeted from the scene, “CFD tells me this is considered a rescue mission right now. They’re told by neighbors people were believed to be inside the home during the explosion. No confirmation on how many. First responders first priority right now is to make sure everyone is safe.”
A neighbor told WBTV, “The whole house shook. Everything shook. The desk shook, the T.V. shook – I almost thought for a second it was an earthquake, or a car crashed into my house or a tree fell on my house. We go outside, and everyone else is coming out of their houses, too, and they think the same thing we did – everyone thought a tree fell on their house.”
Videos From the Scene Showed Massive Damage to the Home
Videos recorded by news station helicopters show massive damage. You can watch one of the videos above. Live coverage from the scene can be watched below:
Other videos from reporters at the scene showed the destruction:
Reporters described the scene as “chaotic.”
The Cause of the Explosion Is Not Yet Known
Authorities have not released details about a possible cause of the explosion. Piedmont Natural Gas told WCNC-TV that the company was dispatched to the scene and turned off any active gas lines to the house and the surrounding neighborhood.
Molly Grantham, of WBTV, tweeted, “A home exploded in Ballantyne Country Club. At least 2 people in surrounding homes being treated for medical injuries. No word if anyone was inside, or why it exploded. Homes five miles away shook in massive ways. This is on James Jack Lane.”
The photos from the scene show the devastation as firefighters search through the rubble:
Just before 4 p.m., fire officials said they were still actively in a rescue mode at the home that was obliterated in the explosion. Firefighters had searched through neighboring homes and determined they were structurally safe and everyone who was home at the time was OK, officials said.
