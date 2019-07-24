Janise Harris: Video Shows Brutal Attack on Intellectually Disabled Teen

Janise Harris, an intellectually disabled 15-year-old girl, was brutally jumped and attacked in Chicago. Now the Chicago Police are investigating and the Internet is calling for #JusticeforJanise while rallying around her with messages of support and love. Here is what happened. This is a developing story.

The Chicago Police Are Investigating the ‘Beyond Disturbing’ Video

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago Police, wrote that the video was “beyond disturbing.” He tweeted the video, which you can see below. The video may be too graphic for some to view.

The original video was shared by Tyla (@D4MURE) on Twitter, who wrote that Harris was her friend and needs justice. She wrote: “These girls jumped my friend Janise Harris who has a mental disability that has been progressing since the passing of her mother… she didn’t deserve any of this.”

These girls jumped my friend Janise Harris who has a mental disability that has been progressing since the passing of her mother, I know this won’t blow up since I’m a small account but please, share and rt! I want justice for my friend, she didn’t deserve any of this. pic.twitter.com/yq3OkOlTkq — 𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐚 *+🧚🏽‍♂️ (@D4MURE) July 23, 2019

Guglielmi wrote on Twitter: “This is beyond disturbing to watch and this young girl deserves far better. This clip has been forwarded to the #ChicagoPolice Special Victims Unit and a criminal investigation has been opened.”

A Friend Said the Video Was Shared by One of the Girls Who Attacked Janine Harris

On Twitter, Tyla wrote that the video was filmed and shared by one of the girls who had participated in the attack. Tyla said: “This is a video of the one of the girls … that was acting like they were cool with janise to earn her trust before jumping her.” [sic] (The video Tyla referenced has since been removed.)

Tyla then shared the background of what happened. She wrote: “Janise needed assistance walking to the redline, and these girls offered to walk her, but on the way there they jumped her for supposedly ‘calling the police.’ on them, you can hear the girl yell it in the video… When janise does things she can’t fully comprehend what she’s doing, she has a disability, she’s been in and out of hospitals and she’s even had a therapist at school, she doesn’t know better and the fact that these girls jumped her sickens me.”

Authorities have not named the suspects but have said they are investigating. A video is circulating on social media from someone claiming to be one of the suspects, saying they are sorry for what happened.

Apparently this is a video of the girls begging for people to stop. They’ve already gotten death threats in Chicago🤭 pic.twitter.com/0ch6dClqUp — Jacism 🏹 (@IamJacism) July 23, 2019

This video has not been confirmed to be from a suspect. According to the video, the people involved have been receiving death threats.

Harris Was Later Found Safe after Family Said She Was Missing after the Attack

Janine Harris was later found safe after her friends voiced concern on social media that she was missing following the attack. Tyla wrote that she was taking the story to social media to get help finding Harris and the suspects. She wrote that Harris had been struggling since her mother died and is living with her grandmother. Meanwhile, Harris’s sister, Sharii, wrote on social media that Harris was missing and they hadn’t seen her since the attack.

Today, Harris’ family shared on social media that Harris has been found safe. You can see a photo of the announcement below.

Tyla wrote on Twitter: “Janise is one of the sweetest girls I know and this hurts my heart, please retweet, share, report her account and do what you can, I’ll post janises social down below so that you can show her love.” [sic]

Harris’s sister, Sharii, shared the good news on Twitter that her sister was found safe.

she’s safe 💕 thank god and your prayers ! pic.twitter.com/Skiw0JCkeV — sharii 💕 (@sharii41886239) July 23, 2019

Now Friends Are Sharing #JusticeforJanise & Her Family Is People to Post Their Support to Janise’s Social Media Pages

After the video went viral, people are now taking to Twitter with the hashtag #JusticeforJanise.

Janise Harris’s sister, Sharii, wrote on Twitter: “anise instagram is janelovex. contact her and show her some love so she can know she has a support system.”

The messages of support are already pouring in to her Instagram account. One person wrote: “You are love, you are light, you are all things beautiful in this world and the SECOND anyone tries to belittle all that you are, is the day the Earth stands still. Stay strong, keep your bright light shining, and don’t ever lose your smile.”

Another person wrote: “I hope that you are okay. whatever you are going through I know it isn’t easy but it’ll all pass. I hope that you get the justice you deserve. If you ever need someone to talk to I’m an open ear here to listen. Keep your head up baby girl , don’t ever let your tiara fall.”