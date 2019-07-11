Jennifer Janus Yeager: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Janus Yeager, 49, faces several charges after police said she was spotted driving her vehicle with an inflatable pool strapped to the roof… with her two daughters sitting in the pool.

This occurred in Dixon, Illinois, a city located about 100 miles west of Chicago. A concerned witness spotted the vehicle and the children on the roof on July 9 and alerted police.

Yeager was arrested and faces charges including endangering the life of a child. She posted bond and was released.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police: Jennifer Yeager Had Her Children Sit in the Pool After Getting It Inflated

Jennifer Janus Yeager drove to a friend’s house to get the pool inflated, says the Dixon Police Department.

But she apparently didn’t have anything to strap the pool to the roof for the ride back home. To keep the pool from sliding off, she had her two daughters sit in the pool to weigh it down.

Police did not share the specific ages of the two children. But they shared that Yeager was cited for “failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.”

2. Police Said a ‘Concerned Citizen’ Called Police After Spotting Yeager’s Vehicle on the Peoria Avenue Bridge

Jennifer Janus Yeager was arrested on July 9, 2019. Dixon Police said that the department received a phone call in the middle of the afternoon about a dangerous situation.

A “concerned citizen” saw the inflatable pool on the roof of the Audi vehicle, and noticed the two girls sitting in it. The caller said the vehicle was driving along the Peoria Avenue Bridge.

Police stopped Yeager driving westbound on Illinous Route 2 near Palmyra Road. Officers said the girls were still on the roof during the traffic stop.

3. Jennifer Janus Yeager Faces Multiple Charges Including Endangerment

Some updates and amendments to the Illinois Child Passenger Protection Act The Child Passenger Protection Act requires that all children under age 8 be properly secured in an appropriate… https://t.co/Nxop17RdXH — Belvidere Police (@BelviderePolice) January 10, 2019

Jennifer Janus Yeager was arrested and taken to the Dixon Police Department. She posted bond and was released.

She faces multiple charges including:

Two counts of Endangering the Health or Life of a Child

Two counts of Reckless Conduct

Failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16

Under Illinois law, the “endangerment” charge is a Class A misdemeanor if it’s a first-time offense. A second offense results in a felony. The law states: “A person commits endangering the life or health of a child when he or she knowingly: (1) causes or permits the life or health of a child under the age of 18 to be endangered; or (2) causes or permits a child to be placed in circumstances that endanger the child’s life or health.”

Reckless conduct is described under the law: “A person who causes bodily harm to or endangers the bodily safety of an individual by any means, commits reckless conduct if he or she performs recklessly the acts that cause the harm or endanger safety, whether they otherwise are lawful or unlawful.”

The third charge is explained under the Child Passenger Protection Act of Illinois. The law states that minors need to be secured in “approved child restraint” seats or, for older children, be wearing a seat belt. The punishment for first-time or second-time offenses is a fine of $75 or $200 respectively.

4. Jennifer Janus Yeager Does Not Appear to Have Any Prior Arrests

This arrest appears to be the first for Jennifer Janus Yeager. A search of online records brings up only a speeding ticket in 2012.

A search of court records in Lee County, Illinois also does not bring up any past charges. The only case that came up was for divorce.

Yeager and her now ex-husband, David Yeager, separated in 2015. A Facebook page that appears to belong to Mr. Yeager does not include any comments about the inflatable pool arrest.

5. Jennifer Yeager Was Listed as the Owner of a Now-Dissolved Business in Dixon

Police: Illinois mom arrested after driving with kids on roof of car in inflatable pool https://t.co/zeZPDM95Mn #KMOV pic.twitter.com/8SfiLOjqvj — KMOV (@KMOV) July 10, 2019

In a search of public records on the Illinois Secretary of State website, Jennifer Janus Yeager was listed as the owner of a business called D&J Wound Consultants. The company was listed with the state in 2009 but has since been dissolved. If the organization had a website, it appears that it is no longer active.

A search of online records brings up a LinkedIn profile with Jennifer Yeager’s name, with the job title of “event coordinator,” located in Dixon, Illinois. But there does not appear to be a related company listed with the Secretary of State’s office under Yeager’s name.

READ NEXT: Deputies Say a Missing Texas Man Was Eaten by His 18 Dogs