What Is Joe 30330? Biden’s ‘Website’ Redirects to ‘Josh for America’

During the closing statements of the Democratic debate on July 31, everyone tried to plug their websites. Joe Biden was no exception, but he stumbled a lot on his words and sent people to the wrong place. Biden mentioned 30330, but that isn’t actually his website.

In his closing statement Biden said: “If you agree with me, go to Joe 30330.”

"Go to Joe 3-0-3-3-0, and help me in this fight." Joe, what in God's name was this? pic.twitter.com/Yq1g5mXI6m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2019

Immediately after he made the statement, there were no domains at Joe30330.com (but that has since changed.) Joe Biden’s website is actually JoeBiden.com.

It looks like Biden got his text message mixed up with his website.

I just got off the stage where I shared my bold vision for our future built on uniting our country. Because I know if we work together, there’s nothing we can’t do. Let's keep our momentum going. If you liked what you heard tonight, text JOE to 30330 and let's get to work. pic.twitter.com/EDIKTYiJB1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 1, 2019

If you text JOE to 30330, you can follow Biden’s campaign. So it seems that Biden got his website and text message mixed up.

But now someone has taken over the Joe30330.com domain since Biden’s closing message. The website now redirects to JoshForAmerica.com.

This appears to just be a parody site about “Josh” who is running on the platform of no homework for college students.

And the donate page of JoshforAmerica suggests that visitors donate to Pete Buttigieg’s campaign.

They wrote:

We’re flattered about your interest in donating to our campaign! Unfortunately we’re still having trouble resolving a process issue where ActBlue thinks our campaign is “not legitimate.” We’re sure this issue will be resolved quickly, but in the meantime, please feel free to donate to our good friend Pete Buttigieg’s campaign. Pete’s really a guy who knows how to stand up for American values, and, were I not running myself, I’d for sure be voting for him. Hey! If Joe Biden sent you here, we just want to make something clear: we’re not affiliated with any presidential campaign. We’re just having some good fun (maybe a little bit at the expense of Joe) :).”

That’s some pretty quick editing, picking up on Biden’s mistake at the close of the Democratic debate. The WhoIs entry for Joe30330.com indicates the website was created on August 1, 2019.