John Paul Stevens Dead: Justice Was 99

John Paul Stevens, a retired Supreme Court Justice, died Monday. He was 99.

Stevens was named to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and retired in 2010.

He was the second-oldest and third-longest serving Supreme Court justice in U.S. history. He served 34 years on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stevens died in a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida due to complications of a stroke, according to a press release from the U.S. Supreme Court.

He had two children, Elizabeth Jane Sesemann (Craig) and Susan Robert Mullen (Kevin). He had nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. His family was by his side when he died at Holy Cross Hospital.

Stevens was born April 20, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945. He then served as a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Wiley Rutledge in 1947. Stevens was admitted to practice law in 1949 in Illinois. He became Associate Counsel to the Subcommittee on the Study of Monopoly Power of the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1951 to 1952.