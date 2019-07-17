John Paul Stevens’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Paul Stevens, a retired Supreme Court Justice, died at the age of 99 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, according to USA Today.

Stevens passed away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, of complications from a stroke he suffered on Monday, July 15, according to a Supreme Cout of the United States press release.

Stevens was the second oldest and third longest-serving Supreme Court justice in history.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. John’s Parents Were Elizabeth Street and Ernest J. Stevens

According to Oyez, John Paul Stevens was born on April 20, 1920, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. His mother was Elizabeth Street and his father was businessman Ernest J. Stevens.

The Stevens were a part of Chicago’s upper class. In fact, they were reportedly one of the city’s wealthiest families at the top of a business empire, which included the world’s largest hotel at the time.

2. John’s Father, Uncle, and Grandfather Were Indicted on Embezzlement Charges

While John was a teenager studying at the University of Chicago preparatory high school, his father, grandfather and uncle were all indicted on embezzlement charges in 1933, according to Oyez.

His grandfather, J.W., had a stroke resulting from the stress. His uncle Raymond committed suicide before the trial began. His father Ernest was eventually acquitted, however, he lost the hotel as well as the family business.

3. John’s First Wife Was Elizabeth Sheeran & His Second Wife Was Maryan Mulholland Simon

During his undergraduate years at the University of Chicago, where he was earning his B.A. in English, John met Elizabeth Sheeran. The two married in 1942.

John and Elizabeth went on to have three children together, however, they divorced in 1979. Shortly thereafter, John married Maryan Mulholland Simon.

Maryan was a dietician. According to the Washington Post, she passed away at a hospital in the Mount Vernon section of Fairfax County on August 7, 2015, after suffering complications from hip surgery.

4. John and Elizabeth Had Three Children

After marrying Elizabeth Sheeran in 1942, the couple went on to have three children, two daughters and a son, according to Oyez.

Their daughters are Elizabeth Jane Sesemann and Susan Robert Mullen. Their son is John Joseph Stevens. According to the New York Times, John Joseph Stevens died of cancer at the age of 47 in 1996.

In addition, John had nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. It was reported that John’s family was by his side when he died at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5. John’s Brothers Were Both Lawyers

According to the New York Times, John’s two older brothers, Bill and Jim, were both lawyers. Their father Ernest was also a lawyer before going on to run the LaSalle Hotel, according to ABA Journal.

Bill and Jim reportedly encouraged John to attend law school as well. After his discharge from the Navy, he used the G.I. Bill to attend Northwestern University Law School. John was editor in chief of the law review and graduated in two years with the highest grade-point average in the school’s history.