Jonah Keri: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jonah Keri, a baseball writer in Montreal, was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife multiple times over the course of one year.

Keri was charged with two counts of assault and one count each of assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats. Keri was arrested at the Montreal home where he lives with his wife and detained Thursday. The 44-year-old writer appeared in court in handcuffs Friday, according to CTV News.

He was granted bail, but as a condition of his bond he is required to stay at least 250 meters away from his wife and child and he cannot possess any weapons. He has 10 days to remove his belongings from his home.

Police allege he attacked his wife in July 2018, May 2019 and July 2019. The couple was married July 2018, according to Deadspin.

His attorney, Louis Morena, told CTV News the couple’s marriage had been in jeopardy and his client became emotional. He said a person can make death threats “in a moment of anger” and when “you’re seeing your family go down the drain.”

Keri previously wrote for The Athletic, but was suspended. The company said in a statement they were suspending Keri “pending further information”, citing “zero-tolerance for violence of any kind.”

He became a New York Times Bestseller with “The Extra 2%: How Wall Street Strategies Took a Major League Baseball Team from Worst to First” about the Tampa Bay Rays. He also wrote a book published in 2015 about the history of the Montreal Expos baseball team, called “Up, Up, and Away: The Kid, the Hawk, Rock, Vladi, Pedro, le Grand Orange, Youppi!, the Crazy Business of Baseball, and the Ill-fated but Unforgettable Montreal Expos.”

Jonah Keri also had a CBS Sports podcast, which included interviews with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

His LinkedIn page indicates he previously worked for companies including ESPN, Playboy, Sports Illustrated and CBS. The page says he studied journalism at Concordia University and graduated in 1997.

Jonah Keri’s Twitter account appears to have been deleted. His personal website also appears to have been deleted.

