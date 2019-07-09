Kansas City DMV Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A woman at a Kansas City DMV was so upset waiting in line she pulled a handgun and started firing.

After receiving reports of shots fired at the DMV, officers arrested the woman responsible while she was getting into her car leaving the scene, according to The Kansas City Star.

At first, officials said no shots were fired Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department told WDAF, but other reports from officers at the scene said two shots were fired outside of the building.

Here’s what you need to know about the incident:

1. After Walking into the DMV, the Woman Who Eventually Fired Her Gun Saw the Long Line & Started Cursing & Acting Belligerent

Patricia Zick, a witness on the scene told The Kansas City Star that the woman who eventually started firing her gun was acting belligerent as soon as she walked in the door.

“Something was wrong, I don’t know what it is — drugs, mental or whatever — but she just insisted on getting taken care of immediately,” Zick said. “The president’s security was in danger, she said.”

Zick added that woman insisted the workers at the DMV call their boss, who was not there at the time.

After talking to DMV workers for over 10 minutes, others in line were becoming restless. Zick said the woman then said she’d take care of it and then walked out, per The Kansas City Star.

2. Zick Followed the Woman outside, Where She Pulled Her Gun

After Zick followed the woman outside to get her license plate number, the woman pulled a gun and started firing.

“That’s when we all ran,” Zick said who ended up running to a local dentist’s office for shelter.

“We all ran into the building and they were scooting us out the back door,” she said. “We didn’t know if she was coming back in or she had more ammunition or she had been on the phone calling a friend to come back up or what was going on.”

3. The Woman Allegedly Fired Two Shots into a Mulch Bed outside of the DMV

Erik Holland, a spokesman for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, told The Kansas City Star that the woman fired her gun into a mulch bed outside of the DMV building.

“We’re still early on in the investigation, but it is to my understanding that she didn’t make it into the DMV,” Holland said. “People saw the gun before she got in. The doors were locked and she fired the shots before she got into the DMV.”

Zick had a feeling she had a gun, she told WDAF.

“I just had a feeling. But I just didn’t think we were all in danger. Until I saw the gun,” she said. “I wasn’t afraid for myself as much as all the other people. The lady with the 3-year-old next to me and there was a baby in there.”

4. No One Was Injured from the Incident

According to Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured from the incident.

Injury or not, the incident struck fear into every person who was on the scene. Zick said she’s happy to be able to go back to her family.

“I think it could’ve been a warning. It could’ve been the beginning. I don’t know you can’t judge,” Zick told WDAF. “I just love my grandchildren my husband and my daughter so much. Just going to make sure they’re with me later.”

5. The Woman Who Opened Fire Remains Unnamed & Was Arrested Shortly after She Fired Her Gun

Another witness, Kathy Coulter, told The Kansas City Star she saw police officers jump a woman who was trying to get into her car.

The officers “jumped out and jumped a woman who was trying to get into her car,” Coulter said who witnessed the incident from a bank nearby. “They took her down and handcuffed her right away.”

Firefighters and an ambulance also reported to the scene as officials handcuffed and put the woman in the back of an ambulance as a precaution to her health.

Officials are still investigating why the woman pulled her gun.