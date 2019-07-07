Kenny Ortega Pays Tribute to Cameron Boyce on Instagram

Kenny Ortega, the director of the “Descendants” films, paid tribute to one of his actors, Cameron Boyce, on Instagram. Ortega directed all three films in the franchise, in which Boyce played the role of “Carlos.”

Boyce’s family issued a statement confirming his death on Saturday night. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” their statement read. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights.”

Cameron reportedly passed away in his sleep due. He had a seizure due to an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. Across the world, fans are mourning the loss of such a beautiful, young, inspirational man.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the family spokesperson told ABC.

According to IMDb, the 69-year-old director is best known for his work on “Hocus Pocus,” the “High School Musical” movies, and the “Descendants” films. The site says Boyce began his acting career at 9 years old. Boyce ultimately ended up becoming a prominent name among Disney Channel stars, brightening the childhoods of many who watched him. Kenny Ortega truly loved working with him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ortega Shared a Heartfelt Message On Instagram in the Wake of Cameron’s Death

“My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family,” Ortega wrote. “Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy! 💔”

The photo accompanying the message seems to be a snap from the filming process. The stars’ hands are all clasped at the center of the screen. Ortega’s reflection can be seen in the background.

Ortega left a comment on his own post: “Cameron, You left a big piece of your heart for those of us who knew and loved you in this life and you left with a big piece of our hearts today. We will continue to carry your loving spirit forward. You are our forever boy. In your short time on this earth you lit it up with your incomparable talent and goodness. I will be forever grateful to have known and worked with you. Thank you for sharing your amazing gifts with us all. God Bless you and may God watch over your Incredible and loving Family during this difficult time. Only Love. . . ❌💔

Ortega shared a second photo several hours later. In this photo, Boyce can be seen flashing a beautiful smile as he sits in a chair on set.

“Cameron, You will forever live in our hearts. . . RIP 🌟”

Boyce Can Be Seen in the Latest Clip Shared by the Franchise

Look who's back! Audrey's been waiting out all the Auradon drama at her favorite spa, but she's ready to spill the tea about the VKs… Watch the full video here: https://t.co/uoBpfZJqpk pic.twitter.com/x6nuEH5U7R — Descendants 3 (@descendants) July 5, 2019

In a short video clip shared by Descendants 3 on July 5, 2019, Boyce can be seen in several shots.

Many of Boyce’s fans are talking about the movie on Twitter. Some can’t wait to watch the film while others might not be able to bring themselves to do so.

#CameronBoyce My heart is shattered. 💔 How tf am I supposed to watch Descendents 3 now??? — Shaan Masilela (@rainbow_Arcadia) July 7, 2019

Shaan Masilela said “#CameronBoyce My heart is shattered. 💔 How tf am I supposed to watch Descendents 3 now???”

I'm a 24 year old woman and I'm so excited to see descendents 3. Why? Because my little sister grew up watching Cameron on Disney. Everyday after school she would make me watch Jessie with her, and his movies. I'm heartbroken to hear Cameron Boyce has passed away. 💛 pic.twitter.com/1aLy0ufY7w — KTMAC (@ktjmac) July 7, 2019

Another user said that although she is 24 years old, she is excited to see the movie because her little sister grew up watching Cameron on TV. “Everyday after school she would make me watch Jessie with her, and his movies,” she wrote. “I’m heartbroken to hear Cameron Boyce has passed away.”

how am i gonna sit and watch descendents 3 without crying at the first cameron boyce scene — alexa (@_alexasofia) July 7, 2019

“how am i gonna sit and watch descendents 3 without crying at the first cameron boyce scene,” Alexa wrote on Twitter.