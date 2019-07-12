Kihei, Maui Fire: Updates on Maps, Evacuations & Shelters

A fire is raging in Kihei, forcing some residents to flee to other parts of Maui. Thousands of acres are burned so far in Kihei, a territory in Maui with a population of 20,000 as of the 2010 census. Here are the latest updates on the fire’s location, including maps, evacuations, and shelters in the region. Details change rapidly, so stay tuned to your local news for evacuation updates. A phone number that local residents can call for the latest updates is included at the end of this story.

Kihei, Maui Fire Map & Size

The brush fire has burned 3,000 to 4,000 acres as it moved to north Kihei, Maui News reported. Flames could be seen within 100 yards of Maui Veterans Highway on the afternoon of July 11. The fire was growing in part due to 15 to 20 mph winds.

You can see an interactive map below. You may need to reposition the map to see the details and the legend, depending on your browser, or you can just go here to see the full map.

An approximate location of the fire is below:

Here's the approximate location and scope of the #MauiFire, per satellite imaging. It's a small area so lots of uncertainty on the edges. pic.twitter.com/0NZ63PjG6R — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) July 12, 2019

Evacuations, Shelters & Road Closures from the Fire

Evacuations have been ordered for the following areas, but stay tuned to local sources for the latest updates:

North Kihei – Mandatory as of 8 p.m., according to Maui News

Maalaea – The evacuation was voluntary as of 8 p.m., according to Maui News

Including Sugar Beach, Kamalani subdivision, residences along Piilani Highway

Maui Humane Society evacuated to Maui High

The County of Maui’s Facebook page did not around 4 a.m. Eastern that evacuees could return home. You might want to check with the local emergency number to ensure this is the case for your area:

For updates, 808-270-7285. If you hear a recording, you can dial extension 7285 for the Emergency Operations Center.

The following shelters are open, Maui News reported.

Kihei Community Center – At 7:30 p.m. they reported 156 evacuees and six dogs, per Maui Now.

War Memorial Complex – As of 7:30 p.m. they reported 70 evacuees, per Maui Now.

Kamalii Elementary School – At capacity with 450 people as of 4 p.m. on July 11

Here’s a map to the War Memorial shelter:

2 Evac/Emergency shelters are open War Memorial Gymnasium

If you're visiting the island & need a map to get to gym, here's it's location.#MauiFIre pic.twitter.com/BtSOma3guu — Tay Austin (@Jasamsdestiny) July 12, 2019

Road closures, as of July 11, include (per Maui News):

North Kihei Road (County of Maui noted around 4 a.m. Eastern that the Kihei-bound lane on North Kihei Road was now open)

Maui Veterans Highway, Kihei bound, from North Kihei and Hansen Road

Hansen Road

No entry into Kihei as of 7:30 p.m. (per Maui Now)

In the midst of the evacuations, Oprah opened a private road on her property to county officials.

Hi there Jack, Access to the road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago. Hoping for the safety of all. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/BxsPNUkkJC — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 12, 2019

Maui Watch reported that the county didn’t officially announce the road was open. However, some residents told Maui Watch that they were allowed access to the road.

Governor David Ige tweeted his thanks to Oprah for her generosity in opening the road. He wrote: “A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire.”

A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire https://t.co/DPC6qkAGrq — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) July 12, 2019

Smoke & Air Quality

High resolution imagery from GOES-17 is showing smoke associated with a fire in Maui's central valley this afternoon. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/q4yYY8AWEz — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 12, 2019

Smoke has been heavy, causing air quality to be poor due to the fire. The smoke could be seen from Space, Hawaii News Now reported.

As of Thursday night, no injuries have been reported and no structures have been destroyed.

How To Get Emergency Updates

For updates if you’re a local resident, call 270-7285 and ask to speak to an Emergency Operations Personnel. (Full number with area code is 808-270-7285.) If you hear a recording, you can dial extension 7285 for the Emergency Operations Center.

The County of Maui’s Facebook page is providing updates on road closures and evacuations.

