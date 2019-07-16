Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 16

The U.S. military is weighing in on the Facebook plan to storm Area 51, even though the event page states that the idea to “see them aliens” had always been a “joke.” Read the Air Force warning below.

A hiker is found alive after several days alone in the California wilderness. What she says happened that caused her to get lost after taking her dog for a walk.

And today is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch! Check out pictures shared by NASA below.

TOP STORY: The Air Force Warns People Not to Storm Area 51

Everyone seems to be talking about this idea to rush Area 51 and see whether the military really has information about extraterrestrials. Area 51 is part of the Edwards Air Force Base in Nevada.

The Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” has gone viral, with more than 1.2 million people signed up to attend. The hypothetical event was slated for September 20. The host wrote in the “details” section, “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

In a pinned post, one user attempts to clarify that the event was never intended to be real. “P.S. Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan. I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet.”

However, considering the hype that is now surrounding this “joke,” the Air Force is taking it seriously. Spokeswoman Laura McAndrews has not commented about what sort of defensive measures the facility would take if large crowds actually showed up. But in a statement to the Washington Post, McAndrews warned, “Area 51 is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

The event has prompted many internet memes. Here is a roundup of some of the best.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Recovered Hiker Sheryl Powell Says She Was Chased In the Wilderness

Sheryl Powell, 60, was discovered alive after she disappeared in the Inyo National Forest in California. Powell vanished from the campsite after her husband went to park the car, prompting a large 4-day search for the experienced hiker.

Powell was found safe above the city of Big Pine, about 2.5 miles from where she disappeared. Her family members told local media that their mother was threatened by a stranger after taking the dog on a walk. Powell says a man chased her with a knife.

Powell says she got away but became lost while trying to find her way back to the campsite. Powell’s children say she ate cactus and found water along the way. Authorities have not commented on a potential suspect.

OFF-BEAT: Disney Heiress Criticizes the Company For Worker Conditions

‘I was so livid’: Disney heiress visits theme park undercover to see worker conditions https://t.co/YOOsfPxshE pic.twitter.com/VluYcasAni — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) July 15, 2019

Abigail Disney, 59, is the granddaughter of Disneyland co-founder Roy Disney. She is not involved with the company in a business capacity. But she is expressing concern about her family’s legacy after speaking with park workers.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Disney said it’s not right that CEO Bob Iger earns a $66 million annual salary while, she says, many Disneyland workers struggle to make ends meet. She told Yahoo, “Every single one of these people I talked to were saying, ‘I don’t know how I can maintain this face of joy and warmth when I have to go home and forage for food in other people’s garbage.’ I was so livid when I came out of there because, you know, my grandfather taught me to revere these people that take your tickets, that pour your soda.”

Disney said she has reached out to Iger, but did not get a response. A spokesperson has since released a statement pointing to the company’s education initiative called Disney Aspire, which pays 100 percent of the cost of tuition for hourly workers looking to earn a higher degree. The company also began paying workers a minimum rate of $15 per hour at the beginning of 2019.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer'shttps://t.co/hKP2h5vDEG — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) July 16, 2019

Scientists are close to developing a blood test to screen people for possible signs of Alzheimer’s.

R. Kelly’s girlfriends dismiss reports that they had been evicted from the musician’s Chicago condo following his arrest.

Netflix cuts controversial suicide scene from the show “13 Reasons Why,” more than two years after the episode debuted.

Police in Tennessee say flushing drugs down the toilet could lead to “meth alligators.“

Here’s a roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals to be found.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Wake up- it's launch day. Today in 1969, the Apollo 11 crew got up around 4 a.m. and began preparing for their flight. They had a 9:32 a.m. rocket to catch. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/0xIIJSH7t9 — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 16, 2019

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon! Astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969.

The spacecraft entered the moon’s orbit on July 19. Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic mooonwalk the next day, while Collins stayed behind in orbit.

NASA shared an image this morning of the astronauts sharing breakfast hours before the launch. It looked like the team was going over a map of the earth as they ate what looks like eggs, steak and toast.

Good morning! Ready to go to the Moon… but first, breakfast. 🍳 🍞 ☕ #OTD 50 years ago, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin enjoyed a pre-launch meal at @NASAKennedy before suiting up for the mission. Liftoff was at 9:32 am EDT. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/MM3ycSt7p5 — NASA (@NASA) July 16, 2019

