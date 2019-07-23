Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 23

If you’re healthy, stop taking aspirin. That’s the message from Harvard researchers after a lengthy study. Read on for more on why the scientists are urging patients to check in with their doctors.

In Mississippi, investigators are trying to figure out what happened to college student Alexandria Kostial.

And Macy’s is apologizing for a line of plates that many on social media viewed as promoting fat-shaming.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Researchers Say Millions of People Should Stop Taking Aspirin

If you or a family member take an aspirin every day, double-check with your doctor to see if you really need it. Harvard researchers have found that for people who do not already have heart disease, daily aspirin is not necessary and doesn’t provide substantial benefits.

The study found that an estimated 29 million healthy people over age 40 were taking a low dosage of aspirin per day in 2017 to prevent heart disease. More than 6 million of those people decided to start taking aspirin without consulting with a doctor.

It’s long been determined in the medical community that an aspirin regimen is beneficial for people who have suffered a heart attack or stroke or have been diagnosed with heart disease. The medicine can help prevent a heart attack because it helps to thin the blood.

But researchers now say that healthy people taking aspirin may do more harm than good. The doctors said they saw an increased risk of digestive-tract bleeding among people taking aspirin who had a lower risk of developing heart disease.

The safest way to determine if you should be taking an aspirin per day is to consult with your doctor.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Investigators Are Trying to Figure Out What Happened to Ally Kostial

Investigators in Mississippi are working to determine why someone would have killed Alexandria Kostial, a 21-year-old college student at the University of Mississippi. Her body was found near Sardis Lake in Lafayette County on July 20, about 20 miles from the campus.

Deputies have not released a cause of death. But investigators say it was “apparent that foul play was involved” and they are treating her death as a homicide.

Kostial was originally from St. Louis, Missouri. She was studying marketing at Ole Miss and would have graduated in the spring of 2020. Kostial was the president of the school’s golf club and part of a business fraternity. You can read more about Kostial and the case here.

OFF-BEAT: Macy’s Removes ‘Fat-Shaming’ Plates From Store Shelves

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

Department store chain Macy’s is apologizing for a line of dishware that many customers viewed as offensive. The plates in question highlight suggested portion sizes, labeled “mom jeans,” “favorite jeans,” and “skinny jeans.”

Television and podcast host Alie Ward, known in part for her role on the CBS series Innovation Nation, got the conversation started when she posted a picture of the plates. She wrote, “How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states.” Commenters accused Macy’s of promoting fat-shaming, with some pointing out that the “skinny jeans” portion was too small to be considered healthy.

It turned out that the plates were being sold at only one location in Manhattan. But Macy’s removed the product and apologized on social media.

Pourtions president Mary Cassidy, the company that made the plates, told the Huffington Post that the brand promotes healthy eating. She said the line was not intended to be hurtful but as a “lighthearted take on the important issue of portion control.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Multiple wildfires are burning in California. Track the fires on interactive maps here.

Flags are at half-mast today in honor of retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who passed away at age 99. His funeral is today.

Former candidate for the Florida House of Representatives, Elizabeth McCarthy, admits she fabricated a story about treating Pulse nightclub victims and lied about being a doctor.

Former London mayor Boris Johnson is elected to be the United Kingdom’s next Prime Minister.

Krispy Kreme is debuting a new menu and redesigning its stores for the first time in a decade.

CHECK THIS OUT: Giraffe Tries to Play With a Bunny

You have to see this video. A giraffe at the Cincinnati Zoo was apparently curious about a rabbit that had hopped into the enclosure and the exchange was just so gosh-darn adorable!

The giraffe was recorded trying to get close to his little buddy, but the rabbit keeps moving. When the rabbit finally runs away, the giraffe responds like a human child whose toy has just been taken away.

The giraffe bounced up and down as if it was breaking his heart that the rabbit didn’t want to play. Maybe next time!

