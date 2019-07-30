Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 30

Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 30

Capital One bank

It’s being called one of the largest bank data heists in history. A hacker breached Capital One’s servers and stole information on more than 100 million Americans. Read on to see what type of data was compromised and how the FBI tracked down the suspect.

Fans are buzzing about the season finale of the Bachelorette. The winner will be unveiled tonight.

And the former pastor of a major evangelical church made waves when he announced that he no longer considers himself a Christian.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Capital One Says a Hacker Accessed Data on 100 Million People

If you have a Capital One credit card or have applied for one, keep an eye on your accounts. The bank says that a hacker breached its servers and accessed data, specifically credit card applications, on approximately 100 million people in the United States and another 6 million in Canada. Capital One says that the hacker also accessed about 140,000 Social Security numbers.

The suspect has been identified as Paige Adele Thompson of Seattle. According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents tracked her by looking at various online accounts and found instances where she appeared to be boasting about having breached Capital One. She was arrested yesterday on one count of computer fraud and abuse.

Capital One stated in a news release that it did not appear that the hacker had used the stolen data for fraudulent purposes. But officials said they would be investigating further to ensure that customers’ identities and financial accounts were secure.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: The Season Finale of the Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Finale 2019 Schedule

ABC/Ed HerreraPictured: Hannah Brown

No worries, there won’t be any spoilers in this section! TV viewers are buzzing about the two-part season finale of the Bachelorette. Hannah Brown narrowed her choices to two suitors during part one, which aired last night.

Part two of the finale airs tonight on ABC. If you are curious enough to see spoilers ahead of time, you can check those out here.

Since filming wrapped on the show, Brown appears to have continued modeling and has focused on spending time with family, based on social media posts. Contestants are barred from dropping clues about the show while it is airing, in order to avoid ruining the suspense for the audience. But Brown did share a picture in February that appeared to show a ring on her left hand, fueling rumors. For more spoilers about what Brown has been up to in the last few months, click here.

OFF-BEAT: Former Evangelical Pastor Says He’s No Longer a Christian

View this post on Instagram

My heart is full of gratitude. I wish you could see all the messages people sent me after the announcement of my divorce. They are expressions of love though they are saddened or even strongly disapprove of the decision.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I am learning that no group has the market cornered on grace. This week I’ve received grace from Christians, atheists, evangelicals, exvangelicals, straight people, LGBTQ people, and everyone in-between. Of course there have also been strong words of rebuke from religious people. While not always pleasant, I know they are seeking to love me. (There have also been spiteful, hateful comments that angered and hurt me.)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The information that was left out of our announcement is that I have undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus. The popular phrase for this is “deconstruction,” the biblical phrase is “falling away.” By all the measurements that I have for defining a Christian, I am not a Christian. Many people tell me that there is a different way to practice faith and I want to remain open to this, but I’m not there now.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Martin Luther said that the entire life of believers should be repentance. There’s beauty in that sentiment regardless of your view of God. I have lived in repentance for the past several years—repenting of my self-righteousness, my fear-based approach to life, the teaching of my books, my views of women in the church, and my approach to parenting to name a few. But I specifically want to add to this list now: to the LGBTQ+ community, I want to say that I am sorry for the views that I taught in my books and as a pastor regarding sexuality. I regret standing against marriage equality, for not affirming you and your place in the church, and for any ways that my writing and speaking contributed to a culture of exclusion and bigotry. I hope you can forgive me.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ To my Christians friends, I am grateful for your prayers. Don’t take it personally if I don’t immediately return calls. I can’t join in your mourning. I don’t view this moment negatively. I feel very much alive, and awake, and surprisingly hopeful. I believe with my sister Julian that, “All shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well.”

A post shared by Joshua Harris (@harrisjosh) on

Joshua Harris, the former pastor of an evangelical megachurch called Covenant Life in Gaithersburg, Maryland, announced that he no longer considers himself a Christian. In an Instagram post, Harris explained that he had “undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus” and that he will “remain open” to Christianity, but is not a practicing Christian as of now.

Harris is best-known for writing a best-selling book in 1997 on how he felt young people should interact with each other. In “I Kissed Dating Goodbye,” he slammed modern romance as a “training ground for divorce.” In the years since then, Harris has renounced many of the ideas put forth in his book. He referenced previous beliefs he had about the LGBTQ community in the aforementioned Instagram post, writing that he “regrets standing against marriage equality, for not affirming you and your place in the church, and for any ways that my writing and speaking contributed to a culture of exclusion and bigotry.”

Harris’ announcement came a few days after Harris and his wife, Shannon Bonne, announced that they were divorcing after two decades together. For more on Joshua Harris and to see the reaction from the Covenant Life Church, click here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

CHECK THIS OUT: Contact Lenses That Zoom In

How would you feel about effectively having your eyeballs function as binoculars or a magnifying glass? Researchers at the University of California San Diego have created contact lenses that zoom in or out by blinking twice.

The invention is still in its early testing stages. According to Engadget, the research team envisions their project being used “in prostheses, adjustable glasses and remotely operated robotics in the future.”

