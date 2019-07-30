Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 30

It’s being called one of the largest bank data heists in history. A hacker breached Capital One’s servers and stole information on more than 100 million Americans. Read on to see what type of data was compromised and how the FBI tracked down the suspect.

TOP STORY: Capital One Says a Hacker Accessed Data on 100 Million People

Paige Adele Thompson, of Seattle, is accused of stealing tens of millions of customer records from Capital One. The accused hacker, who is the CTO of a Washington company, accessed credit card applications for millions of people, the bank and the FBI say: https://t.co/MYDXC1WGOA — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) July 30, 2019

If you have a Capital One credit card or have applied for one, keep an eye on your accounts. The bank says that a hacker breached its servers and accessed data, specifically credit card applications, on approximately 100 million people in the United States and another 6 million in Canada. Capital One says that the hacker also accessed about 140,000 Social Security numbers.

The suspect has been identified as Paige Adele Thompson of Seattle. According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents tracked her by looking at various online accounts and found instances where she appeared to be boasting about having breached Capital One. She was arrested yesterday on one count of computer fraud and abuse.

Capital One stated in a news release that it did not appear that the hacker had used the stolen data for fraudulent purposes. But officials said they would be investigating further to ensure that customers’ identities and financial accounts were secure.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: The Season Finale of the Bachelorette

No worries, there won’t be any spoilers in this section! TV viewers are buzzing about the two-part season finale of the Bachelorette. Hannah Brown narrowed her choices to two suitors during part one, which aired last night.

Part two of the finale airs tonight on ABC. If you are curious enough to see spoilers ahead of time, you can check those out here.

Since filming wrapped on the show, Brown appears to have continued modeling and has focused on spending time with family, based on social media posts. Contestants are barred from dropping clues about the show while it is airing, in order to avoid ruining the suspense for the audience. But Brown did share a picture in February that appeared to show a ring on her left hand, fueling rumors. For more spoilers about what Brown has been up to in the last few months, click here.

OFF-BEAT: Former Evangelical Pastor Says He’s No Longer a Christian

Joshua Harris, the former pastor of an evangelical megachurch called Covenant Life in Gaithersburg, Maryland, announced that he no longer considers himself a Christian. In an Instagram post, Harris explained that he had “undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus” and that he will “remain open” to Christianity, but is not a practicing Christian as of now.

Harris is best-known for writing a best-selling book in 1997 on how he felt young people should interact with each other. In “I Kissed Dating Goodbye,” he slammed modern romance as a “training ground for divorce.” In the years since then, Harris has renounced many of the ideas put forth in his book. He referenced previous beliefs he had about the LGBTQ community in the aforementioned Instagram post, writing that he “regrets standing against marriage equality, for not affirming you and your place in the church, and for any ways that my writing and speaking contributed to a culture of exclusion and bigotry.”

Harris’ announcement came a few days after Harris and his wife, Shannon Bonne, announced that they were divorcing after two decades together. For more on Joshua Harris and to see the reaction from the Covenant Life Church, click here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

A tropical disturbance that has been meandering over the Caribbean since this past weekend is forecast to drift northwestward toward Florida and may gather some strength along the way this week: https://t.co/8epbFwrsgM pic.twitter.com/sZS1lAAXnH — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) July 30, 2019

A tropical disturbance is headed toward Florida and may strengthen into a tropical storm later this week.

Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Circe Baez, the suspected serial bank robber dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” by the FBI.

The second round of Democratic primary debates begins tonight on CNN. Here are the lineups for both nights.

Airport officials confiscated a missile launcher found in a man’s checked luggage at Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

A teenager was injured by a shark at New Smyrna Beach in Florida, which is known as the “shark bite capital of the world.”

CHECK THIS OUT: Contact Lenses That Zoom In

Scientists create contact lenses that zoom on command https://t.co/IYNeA6SPWr pic.twitter.com/sxstdDgsFM — Engadget (@engadget) July 30, 2019

How would you feel about effectively having your eyeballs function as binoculars or a magnifying glass? Researchers at the University of California San Diego have created contact lenses that zoom in or out by blinking twice.

The invention is still in its early testing stages. According to Engadget, the research team envisions their project being used “in prostheses, adjustable glasses and remotely operated robotics in the future.”

