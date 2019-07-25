Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 25

You’ll soon have a new option for wireless phone service. Satellite TV company Dish will pay $5 billion for T-Mobile and Sprint assets, as those two companies prepare to merge.

A flight attendant needed stitches after he was bitten by an emotional support animal on the plane. See how the union representing flight attendants is responding.

“Crocodile Hunter” daughter Bindi Irwin is an engaged woman! Read on to learn more about her fiance.

There’s also an update to a story we brought you earlier this week, about a school district that threatened to take kids away from their parents over unpaid school lunches.

TOP STORY: Satellite TV Provider Dish Will Offer Wireless Phone Service

Dish reportedly reaches deal with T-Mobile and Sprint to become the new fourth major US carrier https://t.co/iZI1TCWPly pic.twitter.com/Z7X0OywJcG — The Verge (@verge) July 24, 2019

T-Mobile and Sprint have been working on a merger for a long time now and federal officials are expected to allow the deal to go through. There have been concerns that the deal could be bad for customers, and lead to higher prices because there would be less competition.

But the Justice Department is going to approve the merger in part because a fourth wireless carrier, operated by satellite TV provider Dish, is being created. Bloomberg first reported that Dish has agreed to pay $1.5 billion for “prepaid mobile businesses” (which would be Boost Mobile) and another $3.5 billion for spectrum assets.

Dish has reportedly agreed not to sell any of its newly acquired wireless assets for at least three years. This stipulation was put in place to prevent the company from turning around and selling to a Google or an Amazon. In addition, Dish will be able to utilize T-Mobile’s wireless network for seven years while Dish builds its own network. As these deals are still in their early phases, it’s unclear how long it will be before Dish phone plans are available.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Bindi Irwin is Engaged

On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love❤️ pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019

The world was introduced to Bindi Irwin when she was just a little girl. Her father was the famed “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, whose wildlife documentaries were seen by an estimated 500 million people, according to Variety. Steve Irwin passed away in 2006 while filming a special about stingrays.

Bindi Irwin is now all grown up– she turned 21 years old on July 24. She also became an engaged woman! Her boyfriend of six years, Chandler Powell, popped the question at the Australia Zoo. The couple met at the zoo, which is also where Irwin has continued her work as a wildlife conservationist. They announced the happy news on Instagram.

Powell is originally from Florida and is a professional wakeboarder. Read more about Powell here.

OFF-BEAT: Airline Attendant Needed Stitches After He Was Bitten by an Emotional Support Animal

We agree @afa_cwa. These types of incidents are completely unacceptable and DOT should take action to protect the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew. https://t.co/Zq6KMB3iBF — Airlines for America (@AirlinesDotOrg) July 24, 2019

An American Airlines flight attendant ended up needing five stitches on his hand after he was bitten by a passenger’s emotional support dog. It happened on a flight Monday from Dallas to Greensboro, North Carolina.

The airline told People that the attendant was reaching into the seatback pocket for an air sickness bag after the passenger began to feel nauseated. The dog responded to this by biting the attendant’s hand.

The Association of Flight Attendants released a statement on July 23 describing the incident as “completely unacceptable and inexcusable. For years, AFA has supported the role trained animals can provide to passengers in the cabin, but we have also called for action in regards to setting standards for emotional support animals. We need the Department of Transportation to take action now so events like the one that happened yesterday do not continue to occur on our planes.”

American Airlines currently allows dogs, cats, and miniature horses to accompany passengers as service animals. An emotional support animal must be a dog or cat.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Fired elementary school principal Shannon Blick says she was forced out because she is white and has filed a discrimination lawsuit.

Rutger Hauer, the anti-hero from “Blade Runner” and star of the 1986 horror classic “The Hitcher,” has died at the age of 75. He leaves behind his partner of 50 years, Ineke ten Cate.

Puerto Rico’s Justice Secretary, Wanda Vazquez, will take over when Governor Ricardo Rossello steps down next week.

A young girl is recovering after she was attacked and thrown into the air by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

Jeffrey Epstein was injured in his jail cell and former police officer Nicholas Tartaglione was questioned over the incident.

UPDATE TO A STORY WE BROUGHT YOU EARLIER THIS WEEK

A school district "sincerely apologizes" for a letter warning parents their children could be taken away if they didn't pay overdue lunch bills. And the district now says it wants to accept a businessman's offer to wipe out the parents' debt. https://t.co/MAb8yVM4iN — AP Eastern US (@APEastRegion) July 24, 2019

Earlier this week, we told you about a school district in Pennsylvania that sent letters to parents about unpaid lunch debts. The letter warned that the children could be placed into foster care if the parents failed to pay up. The Wyoming Valley West School District says the parents collectively owe about $22,000 to the school.

The story prompted a backlash from county officials, who criticized the district for issuing such a threat and made national headlines. The CEO of La Colombe Coffee, Todd Carmichael, heard about the story and says he offered to pay off the parents’ debt.

The school district initially refused his offer. A spokesperson for Carmichael told the Associated Press that the school board president insisted that the parents could afford to pay for the lunches.

But yesterday, district officials reversed course and decided to accept Carmichael’s donation after all. A note was also added to the school’s website, apologizing for the harsh letter.

