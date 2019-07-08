Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 8

California is bracing for the “Big One” following powerful back-to-back earthquakes. Read on to see what officials are doing to try to protect communities before another quake strikes.

Disneyland is supposed to be the happiest place on earth, but that didn’t stop a group of adults from brawling at Mickey’s Toontown. The incident was recorded on cellphone video.

And a would-be mother is suing a fertility clinic after she gave birth to the wrong babies.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: California to Install Earthquake-Detecting Sensors Statewide

Shaken residents are cleaning up from two of the biggest earthquakes to rattle California in decades as scientists warn that both should serve as a reason to be ready when the long-dreaded “Big One” strikes. https://t.co/gnlJEC5h5D — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) July 8, 2019

Shaken by two powerful earthquakes over a 48-hour period, California officials are vowing to step up their game to ensure that communities are better prepared for the next major strike.

The earthquakes that hit on July 4 and 5 were centered in a less-populated area 150 miles north of Los Angeles and did not cause any major injuries. But scientists warn that the devastation could be much more significant if similar quakes occur in bigger cities such as San Francisco or L.A. Seismologists told the Associated Press that cities could expect bridges and highways to collapse and broken gas lines to spark fires.

To help prevent future deaths and injuries, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state will install thousands of earthquake-detection sensors, at a cost of about $16 million. The idea is that utility companies and public transportation officials would have a few seconds warning to shut off services, such as gas lines and trains, before the area begins shaking.

The governor called the recent earthquakes a “wake up call” for Americans. He urged families to plan escape routes and have emergency packs filled with food and water ready at all times.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Parents Brawl at Disneyland

A video of a brutal fight between adults at Disneyland is going viral. The argument happened on July 6 at Mickey’s Toontown inside the park in Anaheim, California.

A man in a pink shirt throws the first punch after a woman in a white tank top spits in his face. They were standing over a stroller at the time with two young girls sitting in it. The woman pushes the stroller out of the way and yells for another woman to “hold my daughter.” At this point, her husband had gotten involved and was exchanging punches with the man in the pink shirt. As the fighting continued, two of the women were knocked to the ground and had to be helped back up. One of them had been riding in a mobility scooter.

Others who tried to break up the fight ended up getting hit as well. A young boy also walked up to the group and was crying, but luckily was not injured. Park security eventually broke up the fight and called the police. Anaheim officers interviewed those involved, but no arrests were made on the scene. Police said they would pursue criminal charges.

The video contains graphic language and may be disturbing. You can watch the full 4:00 clip here.

OFF-BEAT: Woman Gives Birth to the Wrong Babies

She gave birth to twins through IVF. But the babies weren’t hers, a lawsuit alleges. https://t.co/LYzo0J3lMe — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2019

A New York woman recently gave birth to two healthy baby boys. The problem was that neither of the children was hers. In a twist, the two boys were also not related to each other.

It turned out that the woman had been implanted with the wrong embryos. For starters, the doctors had told the couple that their specific embryos would produce baby girls. She and her husband, who were not identified by name in the federal lawsuit, are also both Asian. Neither of the baby boys appeared to be of Asian descent, and DNA tests further proved that they each belonged to someone else. According to the Washington Post, the baby boys were turned over to their respective biological parents.

The couple had been trying to become pregnant for years before paying about $100,000 to the CHA Fertility Center, which is based in Los Angeles. In the federal lawsuit, the couple accuses the clinic of swapping or misplacing the correct embryos. The charges include medical malpractice, negligence, and battery. It’s unclear what happened to the couple’s correct embryos.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

U.S. women’s soccer players are demanding equal pay with the men’s team and the argument gained more attention after their championship win at the World Cup. See the salary comparison here.

Kohl’s stores are now accepting Amazon returns.

Spider-Man: Far From Home far exceeds box office expectations, earning $185 million over the holiday weekend in North America.

More than 1,000 Android apps continue to collect your personal data even after you turn those settings off.

Hedge fund billionaire Jeffrey Epstein faces a federal judge today on accusations of child sex trafficking.

CHECK THIS OUT: Free Climber Scales London’s Tallest Building Without a Harness

A daredevil stunned onlookers in London, England earlier this morning when he climbed to the top of the tallest building in the city. He did so reportedly without a harness or any other safety equipment, according to the BBC.

The Shard skyscraper stands 1,017 feet high. For perspective, the Empire State Building in New York City has a roof height of 1,250 feet.

The stuntman made it safely to the top. Officers interviewed the man but he was not arrested.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.