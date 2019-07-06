Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 6

Welcome to the weekend! California was hit by the most powerful earthquake the region has seen in two decades, even stronger than the one that struck on July 4.

More than 10 million Android phone users were duped into downloading an “Updates for Samsung” app that actually directed people to advertisements.

And would you pay more than a thousand dollars to sleep in a room filled with strangers on bunk beds? It’s becoming a trend in cities with ridiculously-expensive rents.

TOP STORY: California is Shaking, Alaska is Hot & the Northeast Risks Flash Flooding

Terrifying video shows a powerful 7.1 earthquake shaking a family's backyard in Southern California — just one day after a magnitude 6.4 hit the same general area. https://t.co/fo673tMF3k pic.twitter.com/XXvkE4fUGQ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 6, 2019

Southern California shook from another earthquake last night and it was stronger than the one that hit on July 4. Friday night’s quake was a magnitude 7.1. Scientists now say the July 4 earthquake, which measured magnitude 6.4, was the foreshock. Both earthquakes were centered near Ridgecrest, located about 150 miles north of Los Angeles. They are the strongest earthquakes the region has experienced in two decades.

Friday’s night earthquake prompted gas leaks, sparked fires and damaged roads. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County, which will give local agencies more access to resources to help communities recover. No deaths or major injuries have been reported. For more on the earthquakes, click here.

Meanwhile, Alaska is experiencing a record-setting heatwave. Anchorage reached 90 degrees for the first time on July 4 and the hot temperatures aren’t going anywhere yet. Forecasters say the heat is fueling wildfires and leading to decreased air quality. For more on Alaska’s heat wave, click here.

As for the eastern United States, communities can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. Meteorologists say communities should be on the lookout for flash flooding because the rainstorms will be slow-moving.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Don’t Download the ‘Updates for Samsung’ App

Fake Samsung firmware update app tricks more than 10 million Android users https://t.co/oDZmhcbdwU — ZDNet (@ZDNet) July 6, 2019

Always remember that you do not need to buy anything from a third-party to get updates for your phone. More than 10 million Samsung users have downloaded an app called “Updates for Samsung” that was not actually from Samsung. As first reported by ZDNet, the app “promises firmware updates, but, in reality, redirects users to an ad-filled website and charges for firmware downloads.”

The app was available in the Google Play store. Users were asked to provide credit card information and were redirected to another website. It’s important to remember that Samsung and Apple both provide regular updates for their phones for free. You can find those hardware updates by going to Settings and looking under the “Software Update” tab.

The maker of the “Updates for Samsung” app, a company called Updato, insists that the app was not designed for malicious purposes. A spokesperson told Forbes that the app was never intended for general Android users, but that there “is a community of people (techies) who like to mod their phones with different versions of Android firmware from different release dates, versions, carriers and countries around the globe.” The spokesperson said the app has now been removed from the Google Play store. As for people who already mistakenly bought the app, it’s unclear if Updato will offer refunds.

OFF-BEAT: People Are Renting Bunk Beds For $1,200 Per Month

Housing costs have become so expensive in some cities that people are renting bunk beds in a communal home for $1,200 a month.​ https://t.co/4iO2o7AVar — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) July 6, 2019

Can you imagine paying $1,200 for a bunk bed? There are six shared-living spaces in Los Angeles and one in San Francisco where people are paying that amount and sometimes even higher.

The founder of Podshare, Elvina Beck, explains on the company’s website that the goal had been to provide a more affordable living solution in cities where rents had skyrocketed beyond what many people could pay for an apartment. She pointed out that communal living is not a new phenomenon, referencing Native American tribes and 19th-century boarding houses.

Podshare does not make residents sign leases and people can stay for as long or as short of a time as needed. Stephen T. Johnson of San Francisco told CNN that he’s been living at Podshare for five months. He says he also uses the community as a workspace, and that he is saving money after previously paying $1,750 per month for a tiny studio.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Time to check the medicine cabinet. https://t.co/UwsggWGMuf — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 6, 2019

Some over-the-counter eye drops sold at Walmart and Walgreens have been recalled because they may not be sterile.

Holocaust survivor and educator Eva Mozes Kor dies at 85.

dies at 85. Eight people were injured when a utilities explosion partially collapsed a dorm at the University of Nevada.

Apple may have found a fix for the MacBook keyboards that were too easily broken.

A “flash mob” stole $30,000 worth of merchandise from a North Face outlet in Wisconsin and it was recorded on surveillance video.

CHECK THIS OUT: An App That Blocks Spam Calls

There’s a new app designed to help block unwanted spam callers from ever reaching your phone, called Firewall. It is currently available for iPhones and there will be an Android version in the future.

According to CNET, Firewall also protects your privacy if you decide to call one of these unknown numbers back. The app shields you with a fake phone number that will show up on the receiving person’s Caller ID. Firewall costs $4 per month after a 14-day trial period.

