Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 31

More than 1 in 4 food delivery drivers admit that they have given in to temptation and taken a bite of your food! Read on to see how customers want restaurants to prevent this from happening.

Is a Capital One credit card in your wallet? There are some steps you should take to ensure that your data is safe following the hack on 100 million Americans.

And while the politicians are hashing things out on the debate stage this week, there’s a separate debate going on about moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October. See what Snickers is offering Americans if the change happens.

TOP STORY: The Delivery Driver May Have Sampled Your Food

A recent study found that nearly 30% of food delivery drivers said they've snacked from the food they're delivering.https://t.co/0pru3ShbOo — NPR (@NPR) July 30, 2019

This survey will have everyone doublechecking the wrapping on their food order to make sure it wasn’t previously opened. The company U.S. Foods asked 500 delivery drivers, who work for a variety of services such as Postmates, GrubHub and Uber Eats, whether they have ever sampled the food they are delivering.

54 percent said they have been tempted, while nearly 30 percent admitted to actually taking a few bites! The company stated in the survey results, “We’re sorry to report that sometimes, impulse gets the best of deliverers, and they violate their sacred duty by taking some of the food!”

U.S. Foods also surveyed about 1,500 customers for their reactions. Unsurprisingly, customers do not think it is acceptable for drivers to taste the food. 85 percent of those surveyed said they’d like for restaurants to use tamper-evident labels as a deterrent.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: The Capital One Hack Impacting 100 Million Americans

Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Watch: https://t.co/My6sRjXWab — FTC (@FTC) July 30, 2019

More than 100 million Americans had their personal data stolen after a hacker, identified by the FBI as Paige Adele Thompson, breached Capital One’s servers. Investigators say she accessed tens of millions of credit card applications, as well as approximately 140,000 Social Security numbers.

If you have a Capital One credit card, there are steps you should consider taking to guard against identity theft. The Federal Trade Commission recommends checking your free credit report. Temporarily freezing your credit is a good idea, especially if you’re not planning on buying a house or a car in the immediate future. This prevents a cyber thief from opening any accounts in your name. Setting up two-factor authentication on your accounts is also advised, as well as changing your passwords.

The Capital One hack comes on the heels of the Equifax scandal. The credit reporting company is paying hundreds of millions of dollars, much of it to customers, to settle lawsuits stemming from its own 2017 data breach that impacted half of the country’s population. To see if you are owed money in the settlement, click here.

OFF-BEAT: Much of the Country Will Experience a Black Moon Tonight

Much of the United States will look up to the sky tonight and may be able to make out a Black Moon, as long as the skies are clear. The special moon will be visible (well, sort of) from 11:13 p.m. EDT tonight.

It’ll be tough to see because the light from the sun will be shining on the far side of the moon, facing away from Earth. Tonight’s phenomenon is also a Super Moon because it will be at its closest position to Earth.

The Black Moon refers to the second new moon of the month, which does not happen often. They typically occur during leap years, since lunar cycles largely take 29 days to complete.

The Black Moon will not be visible at all on the west coast. People there will have to wait until August 29 for a glimpse at it.

Grant Thompson, known on YouTube as "The King of Random," has died at the age of 38 in a paragliding accident in Utah: https://t.co/Rr8NJkDmtl — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) July 31, 2019

Youtube star Grant Thompson , who used the nickname “The King of Random” online, passed away after a paragliding accident.

Who do you think won the first night of the Democratic debates? Vote here .

. A Delta pilot suspected of drinking on the job was removed from the plane and arrested shortly before the scheduled takeoff.

Grace Brown is a Pennsylvania woman caught on security video urinating in a bin of potatoes in the produce aisle at a Walmart. She faces misdemeanor charges.

Severe thunderstorms are likely on the east coast today, while two hurricanes in the Pacific are expected to weaken before passing Hawaii.

UPDATE TO A STORY WE BROUGHT YOU LAST WEEK

A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition! https://t.co/EycXXuc0tB — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) July 26, 2019

Snickers is getting involved in the debate over the date of Halloween. An online petition, started by the Halloween & Costume Association, has garnered more than 123,000 signatures urging the federal government to move Halloween festivities to the last Saturday of October.

Halloween is not a federal holiday, meaning the president can’t actually change it. But that hasn’t slowed down those who say Halloween should always fall on a weekend.

Snickers is pledging to hand out free treats if the petition is successful. Snickers shared a link to the petition on Twitter and wrote, “A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition!”

