Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 3

Millions of Americans are hitting the highway for the July 4th holiday. If you haven’t left yet, download some podcasts and make sure the kids have snacks because the delays on the road today could be horrendous.

A video circulating on social media will have you pausing before digging into your holiday ice cream. See what a young woman in Texas was recorded doing to a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a grocery store.

And does your significant other eat off your plate when you go out to restaurants? A southern diner has the solution and is attracting attention nationwide for its idea.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Gas Prices Increase Ahead of July 4th & Millions Are Hitting the Road Today

If you are driving out of town to celebrate our nation’s independence, you’ll want to get going sooner rather than later. The worst time frame to hit the highway is between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. ET, according to mobility analytics company INRIX. That’s because everyone is driving today and the delays are expected to be three or four times longer than usual in many cities, AAA says.

A record 41.4 million Americans were planning to travel by car to their holiday destinations this year. And that is partly the reason why gas prices have risen again, following weeks of steady declines. The average national price for a gallon of gas today is $2.74, an increase of about 6 cents since last week. You can see the average price for your area of the country by clicking here.

Once you have reached your destination, it’s possible that rain showers could dampen the fireworks display. The Weather Channel reports that thunderstorms are more likely east of the Mississippi River heading into July 4th. But regardless of whether it rains, forecasters say it will definitely be hot and humid for most of the country.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: ‘Ice Cream Licker’ Goes Viral

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

This next story will make you doublecheck that the lid of your fresh ice cream carton was still sealed when you bought it. Blue Bell Ice Cream is investigating after a woman in San Antonio, Texas, was recorded licking ice cream from a carton at a grocery store.

In the video, the person recording can be heard encouraging her to do it while she tries to hold back laughter. She then puts the ice cream carton back onto the shelf.

The young woman has been identified by just a first name, Asia. Before shutting down her Instagram account, the woman joked about getting other people sick. “Now you can call it Flu Bell ice cream ’cause I was a lil sick last week.” The video was shared on Twitter and has been viewed more than 11 million times.

It is a felony to tamper with a consumer product that could result in someone else’s injury. But the San Antonio police department is reportedly not involved in the investigation. For more details on Asia the Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker and for social media reactions, click here.

OFF-BEAT: Arkansas Diner Offers ‘My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry’ Menu Option

A small diner in Little Rock, Arkansas, is getting a lot of attention nationwide for a goofy menu item that has many people laughing: the “My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry” option. The item went viral after a customer posted a photo of Mama D’s menu to Facebook.

For $4.25, customers can add an extra helping of french fries, along with either 2 fried chicken wings or 3 cheese sticks to any entree. Co-owner Andrew Putra told local CBS affiliate KTHV-TV that the idea had been to offer a low-cost option for spouses or significsnt others who want a smaller portion. “I think everybody can relate that when we go out, our girlfriend or our wife will be like, ‘oh I’m okay with salad or I’m okay with this small thing or a drink,’ but at the end they’ll be picking on your food.”

Putra added that the diner is named after his mother, Daisy. The fried rice on the menu is his mother’s original recipe.

Some on social media have criticized the name, arguing that men are also guilty of stealing from their partner’s plates.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Legendary auto exec Lee Iacocca, who helped launch the Mustang while working at Ford, has died at the age of 94: https://t.co/4138bf8tjT #breaking — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) July 3, 2019

Lee Iacocca , the auto industry legend known as the driving force behind the Ford Mustang, has died at 94.

, the auto industry legend known as the driving force behind the Ford Mustang, has died at 94. Longtime co-host of the “Walton & Johnson” radio program John Walton died after suffering from an illness.

died after suffering from an illness. Researchers have eliminated HIV in mice for the first time, inspiring hope that a cure for humans could be next.

A high school student burned during a class chemistry experiment was awarded $60 million in damages.

The 4th of July celebration in Washington, D.C. will include military flyovers and tanks on the National Mall, ordered by President Trump.

CHECK THIS OUT: Apple is Reportedly Working on a New Lower-Cost iPhone

Forget iPhone 11, Apple's Next iPhone Revealed via @forbes https://t.co/BPdw0GXHks — Bill Dye (@bilbospizza) July 3, 2019

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 11 sometime this fall. But right now, the tech world is focused on what could be coming out after the iPhone 11.

Forbes, citing a Chinese newspaper, reports that Apple is working on another iPhone that is said to be more “budget-friedly.” The phone is also said to be equipped with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and gets rid of Face ID.

Little else is known about the hypothetical device, and therefore there is no expected launch date. Stay tuned.

